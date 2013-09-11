A memorial celebration of life will be held in Woodstock, sometime in October, for Jon Weber, 66, who passed peacefully on Sept. 2, after a brave battle with cancer.

He was born in Springfield, Mass. on Jan. 9, 1947, son of Sam and Sylvia Weber.

Jon enjoyed spending time at his grandparent’s store Snyder’s Market, which was around the corner from his home. He began music lessons at a young age starting with piano and then classical guitar. During his middle school years, his mother drove him weekly to Hart School of Music in Hartford, Conn., to learn new techniques. He continued studying guitar at Classical High School and widened his focus to include Jazz, Blues and the electric guitar. Music became his passion; rumor has it that he frequently skipped gym class and went to the local burger joint where he could play Muddy Waters’ tunes on the jukebox.

College years began at American University in Washington, DC. He worked to improve his musical skills by forming a band and playing out as much as possible. Chuck Berry was scheduled to play at the school one evening; upon listening to the back-up band he had hired, Mr. Berry got angry and fired them. Someone suggested that Jon’s group step in, which they did. At the end of the show, Jon received rave reviews from the master bluesman himself.

Jon changed schools and spent some time at the University of Pittsburg. While there, he got an offer to join a well-known California group “Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks” as their lead guitar player. This adventure began a lifestyle that involved playing famous venues and performing with many icons of the 60’s. Although Jon did not stay in California permanently, he forged a solid bond with the musicians he played with. In 2012, Dan Hicks invited him to the San Francisco Performing Arts Center to join the original band members as well as dozens of musicians known to be fans in a birthday celebration. The concert was sold out and Jon was thrilled with the opportunity to jam with his long-time friends once more.

After returning to the East Coast, Jon settled in Woodstock and established a health food store in South Woodstock. He also worked at the Developmental Center sharing his music with kids and driving their bus. However, his focus eventually turned to making his living by playing guitar. He connected with many New England musicians and began to play at a number of Vermont venues. Whether strumming solo guitar at the Woodstock Inn or turning up the volume at weddings in Windsor, Jon was living his dream. One of his favorite gigs was playing at Bentley’s in Woodstock with Big Joe Burrell and Lady Eve; no doubt they are waiting for him to tune his ax and start the set.

Jon’s guitar career took a back seat, as he got older; he began selling real estate as his family grew. He excelled at the business and was sought after to represent clients due to his honest, knowledge and demeanor. However, he still played his acoustic at home on a daily basis, as it was truly his passion.

Jon is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Danielle, twin sister Nancy Bravin, brother Robert Weber, aunt Thelma Mather, many nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Although he was taken from his loved ones too early, his impact on those near to him remains great. Many found joy in his music; others cherished his quick wit. Above all, his kind heart and giving nature will always be remembered.

Donations are welcomed in Jon’s memory at Zack’s Place, Attn: Dail Frates, 73 Central Street, Woodstock, 05091 and Raising The Blues, LTD, PO Box 43, Sudbury, Mass. 01776 (raisingtheblues.org).

The Weber family expresses it’s thanks to family, friends and the DHMC Oncology and Palliative care teams for their continued love and support.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibberfuneral.com

