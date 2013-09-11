Sunday, 26 March, 2017
Jon Weber Obituary

  1. michael sheffield

    I didn’t know Jon but I knew his guitar playing and decided to google him. A great unsung player in one of the great under-sung bands (The Hot Licks) of all time. Sorry to hear he’s gone.

  2. Bob Shore

    God Bless you Jon.
    Your advice has been warm and priceless,
    whether real estate or other stuff.
    Call when you get a chance.
    God bless you, Anna and family.

  3. Maryann Price

    Jon Weber was my neighbor, my driver to and from rehearsals, and hot lick guitar player in a great little San Francisco muscal group for which my singing was useful.

    He graciously ‘gave’ me Johnny Mercer’s song “I’m an Old Cowhand (from the Rio Grande)” though it had been Weber’s featured vocal solo until I asked for it.

    Soft-spoken and talented, Jon and his music were a lifelong package deal.

    Thank you, Mr. Weber, for gracing us with your presence.

