Sunday, 28 August, 2016
Building Snow Boxes On The Green

  1. J. E. "Zip" Robinson

    A well-overdue “Bravo!” to Phil Camp, a legendary marketeer who helped “make” Killington in the ’60’s, greatly advanced VT’s ski industry while there and later at Sugarbush – and then re-built to great prominence the VT Standard! He deserves every honor he’s received – and more! We Robinsons are very proud of him and his countless accomplishments!

    A fond “Hello” from the Enchanted Hills of New Mexico in Bernalilo – JR & Family

Aug
16
Tue
2016
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
26
Fri
2016
Combined Driving Event & Combine...
Aug 26 – Aug 28 all-day
Join us for the only Combined Driving Event in New England! Three phases of carriage driving fun. Friday: Combined Test & FEI CAI* Saturday & Sunday: Combined Driving Event (Intermediate II through Training) Saturday: Dressage[...]
Aug
28
Sun
2016
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 28 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
Central VT Chamber Music Festiva...
Aug 28 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
August 15-28 CENTRAL VERMONT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL The 24th annual Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival offers a variety of events over two weeks every August. Saturday, August 20, 7:30 pm: Beethoven and Brahms. This concert[...]
Hidden Spaces Unique Places (Nat... @ Marsh - Billings
Aug 28 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Experience some of the park’s rarely-seen interiors. A sneak-peek behind the scenes in the Mansion, Belvedere and Bungalow.Some uphill walking. 90 minutes. $8.00; Reservations are recommended. Every Sunday Weekly from 06/05/2016 to 10/30/2016 1:00 PM[...]
Billings Books on Conservation: ... @ Marsh - Billings
Aug 28 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Has reading a powerful book ever inspired you to act? When Frederick Billings read George Perkins Marsh’s book Man and Nature, it inspired the land lawyer and railroad president to transform his estate, and the[...]
Mozart Festival
Aug 28 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sunday, August 28 4:00 pm Our Lady of the Snows Roman Catholic Church Suggested $10 donation gratefully accepted. A Woodstock tradition! This year’s Annual Mozart Festival, led by celebrated violist Scott Woolweaver, will highlight a[...]
Pentangle Movie: Cafe Society (P...
Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Set in the 1930s, Woody Allen’s bittersweet romance CAFÉ SOCIETY follows Bronx-born Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) to Hollywood, where he falls in love, and back to New York, where he is swept up in the[...]
Aug
29
Mon
2016
Keegan Bradley Charity Golf Classic
Aug 29 @ 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
Keegan Bradley’s annual Charity Golf Classic Aug. 29 at the Woodstock Inn and Resort. The event benefits the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, the Vermont Cancer Center and Vermont Children’s Hospital. The Charity Golf Classic starts[...]
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 29 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]





