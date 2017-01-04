Charlotte Boggs stared blankly at the man sitting in front of her without saying anything.

“Charlotte, do you know who this is?” the nurse said.

“Yes,” she said.

“Who is this?”

But Boggs couldn’t answer and she couldn’t think of the name of Tom Vernazza, her guardian and friend of 35 years who sat on a couch across from her at the Genesis Healthcare center in Lebanon.

Boggs was once a well-known humorous and “nervy” artist. She was a politician who community members said thought ahead of her time. She was an avid horsewoman, a pilot and a teacher who taught art at Woodstock Union High School and the GED program at the former Woodstock prison.

But Boggs can’t remember any of it.

Boggs, 87, has lived with Alzheimer’s disease for at least 12 years. It’s hard for her to hold a conversation for more than five minutes before she loses interest.

It was the second time she didn’t remember Vernazza.

“Usually she just lights right up,” said Vernazza, who visits her about four times a month.

Boggs’ memory loss was sudden.

It was about 2002 when she couldn’t keep up with her housekeeping. She hid from longtime friends because she couldn’t remember who they were. She was driving when she shouldn’t have been driving and was forgetting to take her medicine.

“She was going daily to the doctor,” said Boggs’ former case manager Beth Barrett.

Barrett intervened when a contractor assessed her roof and took off with her money without coming back — a scam that’s common among dementia patients, Barrett said.

Eventually Boggs’ car was sold to keep her from driving and her house was sold to pay for her care.

Vernazza became her guardian, solely responsible for her finances and all her life decisions.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation. Statistics show it affects 5 million people in the United States and 11,500 in Vermont, according to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association.

Some warning signs include poor judgment and losing track of a date or season, according to Alzheimer’s Association.

“A person with Alzheimer’s disease — most of them have insight into the challenges they’re facing,” said Jessica Cornell, a community outreach specialist at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Diana Hayes of Woodstock has been at the forefront of the disease for the past 20 years — ever since she watched her father, David Winton, a prominent businessman, be “robbed of everything” when he was diagnosed in 1991.

Winton was the former board chair of Colby Sawyer College and director of the former Johnson & Higgins — one of the largest insurance companies in the world. He started acting “a little off the wall” and began dressing oddly in the beginning, Hayes said. He became obsessive and believed things were being stolen from him.

Winton was a close friend of Boggs. They rode horses together every Saturday morning, Hayes said. They flew planes together and they watched polo matches.

Friends remember the “brilliance” of her life.

Boggs was a pilot who logged more than 1,200 hours of flight time. She was a member of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots, which was founded by Amelia Earhart in 1929. Boggs started flying in her late 40s, after her father bought her a Cesna 172 for her birthday. She held a license to fly single engine land planes and seaplanes.

“Charlotte wanted to fly,” Vernazza said. “She’d defy anybody.”

Boggs 80th birthday wish was to go up in a plane and soar over the Upper Valley again. Nurses and staff at Genesis made that happen. Despite her disease, she was able to remember the motion of flying and was able to steer herself.

“She was a brave lady,” said Charlet Davenport, her friend of roughly 40 years.

Boggs had a soft spot for prisoners and tutored them in the former prison in Woodstock. She even created an artwork gallery for them in the basement downstairs, Davenport said.

Her own artwork was unforgettable.

It was unlikely for Boggs to paint a traditional pond or barn — she was quirkier than that, sometimes painting herself nude on a reflective surface.

“It was very nervy,” Davenport said.

Boggs was an active and wellknown community member. Friends say she knew most everything going on in town.

“Her life was pretty rich, but it seemed to be based pretty much right here,” Davenport said.

Boggs supported gay marriage before most others did. She was a progressive member of the Liberty Union who was politically in-tune, hosting events at her house and getting petitions signed for candidates she supported. Boggs was a candidate for lieutenant governor in the late 1980s.

Boggs illustrated political cartoons for the Vermont Standard under the title, “Boggs’ Bias.” One published days before the November 2000 election shows a man with two heads with the words “Neck and Neck” is written in capital letters at the top.

“She was edgy,” Davenport said “And very pretty.”

The last time Davenport went to visit Boggs she couldn’t remember her.

“She was terrific, she is terrific but she’s not here in her state of being to be able to participate anymore,” Davenport said.

It’s been 12 years, but Boggs, like most Alzheimer’s patients, has thought she’s on a temporary trip that that she’ll eventually return from, Barrett said. People with dementia deny their struggles.

Up until last year, Boggs spirit has remained. She even became a favorite at Genesis, but she’s slowly gotten worse.

On a recent Monday morning Vernazza brought her a box of Whitman’s Sampler chocolates — her favorite. She immediately dove into them and started shoving them in her mouth when a staff member urged her to slow down.

“How are you honey?” Vernazza asked her. He carried his new 12-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Winston in his hands.

For a brief a moment, Boggs seemed to remember.

Vernazza blew her a kiss and she blew one back.

“There she is,” the nurse said.

But the moment was over in seconds and Boggs was wheeled back to join a singing group with the rest of the patients.

“Charlotte was before her time,” Vernazza said.

This article first appeared in the October 16, 2014 edition of the Vermont Standard.