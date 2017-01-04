Wednesday, 4 January, 2017
Breaking News
‘Before Her Time’ – A Brilliant Woodstock Icon, A Life With Dementia

Related Posts

One Comment

  1. Sandi Gomez

    Hi! I think I have one of Charlotte’s paintings from a while back. I picked it up in a charming little place in Vermont while I was skiing with some friends. It is called The World According To Trailer Hitch and it is painting #2. It shows a boy on the ground with his dog and it is a distorted view from the trailer hitch. I can send a picture of it if there is interest!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Specials

Where To EatWhere To StayWhere To Play

Latest Posts

Local Business











Announcements

Local Business







#vtstandard Instagram

  • 24
  • 0
  • 5
  • 0

© 2017 The Vermont Standard, All rights reserved | Group6 Interactive