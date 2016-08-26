Ronald Kennett Obituary, 57

HARTLAND — A private family celebration will be held for Ronald F. Kennett, 57, who died while vacationing in Ft. Myers, Florida on Feb. 10.

Ron was born in Springfield, on Oct. 5, 1957, the only son of Francis and Helen Kennett.

Ron is survived by Linda Johnston of Hartland; her two daughters, Amy Hoisington and her husband, Jay and Jessica Johnston, Gregory Kennett of Hartland; and Greg’s mom, Karen James of Chester. He is also survived by his father, Francis Kennett and his wife, Etta of North Springfield; and his mother, Helen Kennett of Perkinsville. Ron was predeceased by Helen’s companion Joseph Maynard, whom he admired. Ron leaves behind two sisters, Vicki Hood and her husband Don, and Tamra Howe and her husband, Mike; his nephews, Jeremy and Jonathan Hood; and his niece, Christina Howe; and his grandson, William Joseph Hoisington.

The gift of his life and the memories shared, are treasures that will last forever and live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.

This obituary first appeared in the February 26, 2014 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

