James Johnston III Obituary, 67

BARNARD — Our beloved James Joseph Johnston III, passed peacefully March 2, after a brief illness, at the age of 67.
He is survived by his life partner Laura Zantzinger, their two children Leverett Johnston Zantzinger, 19, and Mary Violett Johnston Zantzinger, 16; Johnston children from his former marriage Demian, Krsna, Sageleif, Kaimana (James), Tyler, and Veronica; and brother Stephen.
Jim will be honored with a celebration at the Barnard Town Hall, March 21, 2-6 p.m.
This obituary first appeared in the March 12, 2014 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.
To see more obituaries click here.
2 Comments
Laura
Thank you Sam. Jim remembered you often throughout the years. You have been in our stories and memories and our smiles. Peace to you.
Samuel Gallezzo
Laura,
I’m so sorry to hear about Jim. Just found out today. He was one of those people that was larger than life. You were lucky to have eachother.
I considered the two of you friends.
God bless.
Sam gallezzo