James Johnston III Obituary, 67

BARNARD — Our beloved James Joseph Johnston III, passed peacefully March 2, after a brief illness, at the age of 67.

He is survived by his life partner Laura Zantzinger, their two children Leverett Johnston Zantzinger, 19, and Mary Violett Johnston Zantzinger, 16; Johnston children from his former marriage Demian, Krsna, Sageleif, Kaimana (James), Tyler, and Veronica; and brother Stephen.

Jim will be honored with a celebration at the Barnard Town Hall, March 21, 2-6 p.m.

This obituary first appeared in the March 12, 2014 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.