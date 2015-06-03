Photos: Teacher Of The Year, Jody Henderson

The Woodstock Union High School teacher of the year, Jody Henderson, was announced at an assembly. Henderson is the band teacher and leads the Woodstock Jazz Funk Band.
You probably don’t remember me, but I drove you and your jazz band here in Sisters several times. I had the opportunity to drive the Ridgeview HS jazz band to Boise, ID this weekend (4/5-8 2017). I thought of you and how Sisters no longer has a thriving music program. When I saw these photos in which you were named Teacher of the Year I totally understood. You are terrific wherever you teach. You are definately 1 of a kind and truly missed. I am here in Boise and they have heard of you and your talent. I just wanted you to know how much you are still missed…and Selena also! I drove cheerleading to competitions over the mountain this year. The coach is so intent on the girls competing, I think she forgot HS Cheerleaders are supposed to cheer at FB games and other HS sports! You never know what you’ve got til it’s gone…it is truly amazing how much your family meant to Sisters and how unfortunate it is that the current students don’t get the expertise of the Henderson family! Take Care!