The Annual Tiki-Torch Trek In Hartland, Saturday

Enjoy a fun winter outdoor evening of great food, music, & bonfire on the lit trails. There is 1.5km of trails lit by torches and lanterns for skiing, snowshoeing or walking. Kids 12 and under are Free, $9 per person over 12 and families can pay $25.

Parking at the Recreation Center, free shuttle trips to the event on Rte. 12 Hartland, VT, 3 Corners Village across from the Fire Station

Food by volunteers & local restaurants!

The Windsor Station Restaurant, Simon Pearce Restaurant, Harpoon Brewery, King Arthur Flour, Jesse’s Restaurant, Shaw’s Grocery, Hanover Co-op, Skunk Hollow Tavern, Price Chopper, Hannaford, B.G.’s Market, Mike’s Store, North Star Bakery, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Cabot Cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse, Cedar Mountain Farm, Cobb Hill Cheese, Mascoma Savings Bank.