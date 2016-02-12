The Annual Tiki-Torch Trek In Hartland, Saturday

Enjoy a fun winter outdoor evening of great food, music, & bonfire on the lit trails. There is 1.5km of trails lit by torches and lanterns for skiing, snowshoeing or walking. Kids 12 and under are Free, $9 per person over 12 and families can pay $25.
Parking at the Recreation Center, free shuttle trips to the event on Rte. 12 Hartland, VT, 3 Corners Village across from the Fire Station
Food by volunteers & local restaurants!
The Windsor Station Restaurant, Simon Pearce Restaurant, Harpoon Brewery, King Arthur Flour, Jesse’s Restaurant, Shaw’s Grocery, Hanover Co-op, Skunk Hollow Tavern, Price Chopper, Hannaford, B.G.’s Market, Mike’s Store, North Star Bakery, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Cabot Cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse, Cedar Mountain Farm, Cobb Hill Cheese, Mascoma Savings Bank.
Will there be dogs allowed?