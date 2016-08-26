Sarah Mitchell Obituary, 78

Sarah Lincoln Lorenz Mitchell, teacher and friend, mother and grandmother, died peacefully and quietly during the night of May 1 with her son Adam beside her at Dartmouth Hitchcock hospital. Her three sons and many grandchildren had visited her in her last few days, after she decided her 10-year struggle with lung cancer had gone on too long. “I have decided to die,” she had said to her family a few days earlier. Long a champion of student autonomy and personal agency, Sarah died as she had lived, with fierce self-determination. She was 78.A celebration of Sarah Mitchell’s life will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock, where she was a longtime parishioner. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.Sarah Mitchell was born in Peoria Illinois, April 9, 1938, the only child of Ingebor Lincoln and Robert Lorenz, who eventually settled in Marlboro, Vermont when Sarah was nine.Encouraged by her parents’ love of books and culture, Sarah cultivated her own love for the life of the mind as she attended a one room school house and came to think of herself as a Vermonter. She grew up loving Vermont’s “old ways” and loved telling tales of Vermont all her life. Sarah’s mother was a Smith College graduate who participated in the founding of Marlboro College and for years ran the Marlboro Post Office out of the Lorenz home.When she was thirteen, Sarah went to the Woodstock Country School as a ninth grade boarder. While there she was especially active in the drama program. As a junior she played a gypsy who portrayed the Virgin Mary in “Christmas in the Marketplace.” As a senior she was Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet.” Her experience at Woodstock in many ways shaped her adult life as a proponent and advocate of student-centered, progressive education. After graduating in 1955, Sarah went on to Bennington College.In 1957, Sarah married Mark Mitchell, a recent Dartmouth College graduate and aspiring architect. They began their 54-year, peripatetic marriage in El Paso, Texas, where Mark did his military service and Sarah wrote advertising copy for a local department store. After Mark trained in architecture at Harvard University, the Mitchells moved to Hawaii where their first son, Christopher, was born. A few years later, in New Haven, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah gave birth to sons Adam and Benjamin. She raised her three energetic boys in a cloud of spackle dust, melting solder and wiring fragments, as they moved from architectural landmark to architectural landmark, “flipping houses” long before the term even existed in English.Sarah began her own professional life in the 1970s in Boston, teaching adult students with dyslexia how to read. She taught English for ten years at the Winsor School, founded 1886, “for academically promising girls in grades 5-12.” While there, Sarah created the school’s “Choices Program” for empowering young women to think critically about themselves in society, with a fierce advocacy for the voice of the individual. Despite having no undergraduate degree, Sarah’s professional accomplishments were enough to get her into the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she earned her Master’s in Education in 1972.Sarah found her intellectual and spiritual home at the Adult Degree Program of Vermont College where she was a tenured professor for 25 years. At Vermont College, Sarah continued to read widely, think deeply and fight tirelessly for the highest potential of each of her students. Working to create a world class teacher training program as well as Masters of Ed program, Sarah was the steward to a generation of Vermont Teachers, many of whom carry on her radical belief in the immeasurable value of every student. While continuing to teach, Sarah earned her Ph.D. from the Union Institute and University for non-residential higher education, based in Cincinnati, with a center in Brattleboro.Remaining busy in retirement, Sarah taught classes on novels by Jane Austen, Leo Tolstoy, and George Eliot and a variety of other subjects for the Woodstock Learning Lab for seven years. As she summed up her life for the Lab’s course brochures, Sarah “graduated from the Woodstock Country School in the mid-fifties, the Harvard Graduate School of Education in the mid-seventies, and gained her Ph.D. in the mid-nineties, demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning.”After the her husband Mark died in 2011, Sarah moved to Woodstock where she nestled in with her books and her cat, continuing to teach and maintaining a busy social life. In 2015 she reconnected with her Country School sweetheart, master thespian and radical writer/educator, William Boardman, recently widowered. In this relationship, she lived the last year of her life almost like a teenager, filled with joy and laughter and gratitude.Sarah’s life was punctuated with interesting buildings and fascinating people, all of whom she loved with reckless abandon. But wherever she was, Sarah Lincoln Lorenz Mitchell was at her greatest completeness when she was engaged in a vigorous dialog with a young mind striving to realize her or his full potential.Sarah is survived by her three sons: Christopher and his wife Judy of Harvard, Massachusetts; Adam and his wife Aileen of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Benjamin of Westminster; and six grandchildren: Emily, Alison, Nicholas, Caleb, Isla and Lucy; as well as her black, partly-Siamese cat, Nuit.Gifts in memory of Sarah’s vibrant life may be made to the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.

This obituary will also appear in the May 26, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.