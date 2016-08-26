Friday, 26 August, 2016
Sarah Mitchell Obituary, 78

  1. Tiffany Bergeron-Pereslete

    I was a student of Sarah’s through the Union Institute & University where I earned my Early Childhood Education teaching license. She was, and remains, an inspiration to my life…

    She was relentlessly independent, and forced me to also do for myself. She provided me with the “tough love” that I needed during times when, as a young mother and business owner, I wasn’t sure that I would make it through the program’s rigor. She always seemed to know just what I needed to hear to find the fight within to continue… For this I am forever in her debt.

    Today I am the owner of 2 wonderful early education programs, have achieved my Master’s Degree, and have just begun teaching adults at CCV. This is in no small part due to Sarah’s undying faith in me, and my capabilities. Her spirit and love for her work has hung over me like a blanket all of these years as she has been my favorite teacher.

    There is one story that always sticks in my mind when I think about Sarah… She was working with me on a study that included how children cope with death and dying. I was preparing for my final presentation (which I was terribly nervous about), and she insisted that I include a reading of this old children’s book about a cat that dies… It fit with what I was teaching, and so I agreed.

    As students from other disciplines began packing the room that I was presenting in, I began to become increasingly anxious because I had not anticipated such a large turnout. In the back of the room I could see Sarah sitting there with that stone cold, “let’s see what you’ve got” face. It was as if she was challenging me (she knew that I never backed down from a worthy challenge).

    I became more comfortable as my presentation went on. Then it was time to read the book… As I was reading I caught a glimpse of Sarah who was weeping quietly to herself… I paused for a moment thinking to myself, “I guess I’m getting an A.”

    When the presentation was over she told me how proud of me she was. This meant more to me than I ever could have expressed to her. I am the first in my family to attend college, and most of my family didn’t believe that I would succeed. No one knew the struggles I faced, and hurdles I jumped in order to achieve what I had like Sarah did.

    I spoke later that semester at the graduation ceremony. It was an honor for me to address the hundreds of people who had come to celebrate their graduates. It was an honor for me to give thanks to the woman who had stood beside (and sometimes pushed) me so that I could achieve my dreams.

    Thank you Sarah, for all that you have given. Not just to me, but to this world. You have left an impression of power, independence, knowledge, love, dedication, and conviction that is unmatched. I am forever grateful to have known you,and to have been mentored by you. My life has forever been changed because of your loving dedication to and faith in the students you were called to serve.

    Much love,
    Tiffany

  2. Natalie Newton Ph.D.

    Don’t wait to find old friends. I discovered this obit because I was thinking about Sarah today and tried to locate her. We were great friends 20+ years ago. I regret losing touch. I had a clinical psy practice and she was busy teaching and life happened. To her sons, Sarah spoke so very highly of you. God bless all of you. She will be missed by the innumerable people she touched with her wisdom and kindness and wit.

  3. rgdiamond@comcast.net

    When I began to teach in the Adult Degree Program in Brattleboro, Sarah was one of my teaching mentors. I counted on her for challenging privileged power, and reminding our faculty of our purpose as educators: to honor the lived experience of our students and learn as well as teach in “vigorous dialogue” with people we got to know and care about. Her wisdom, her moral authority, permeated her work and her life. Sara wasn’t easy; that wasn’t her goal. She expected the best of all of us and held that standard to herself. I send these memories with my sincere condolences to her family, especially to her son Ben, whom I got to know a little as her living legacy, an inspiring teacher and fine poet.

