Sarah Mitchell Obituary, 78

A celebration of Sarah Mitchell’s life will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock, where she was a longtime parishioner. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Sarah Mitchell was born in Peoria Illinois, April 9, 1938, the only child of Ingebor Lincoln and Robert Lorenz, who eventually settled in Marlboro, Vermont when Sarah was nine.
Encouraged by her parents’ love of books and culture, Sarah cultivated her own love for the life of the mind as she attended a one room school house and came to think of herself as a Vermonter. She grew up loving Vermont’s “old ways” and loved telling tales of Vermont all her life. Sarah’s mother was a Smith College graduate who participated in the founding of Marlboro College and for years ran the Marlboro Post Office out of the Lorenz home.
When she was thirteen, Sarah went to the Woodstock Country School as a ninth grade boarder. While there she was especially active in the drama program. As a junior she played a gypsy who portrayed the Virgin Mary in “Christmas in the Marketplace.” As a senior she was Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet.” Her experience at Woodstock in many ways shaped her adult life as a proponent and advocate of student-centered, progressive education. After graduating in 1955, Sarah went on to Bennington College.
In 1957, Sarah married Mark Mitchell, a recent Dartmouth College graduate and aspiring architect. They began their 54-year, peripatetic marriage in El Paso, Texas, where Mark did his military service and Sarah wrote advertising copy for a local department store. After Mark trained in architecture at Harvard University, the Mitchells moved to Hawaii where their first son, Christopher, was born. A few years later, in New Haven, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah gave birth to sons Adam and Benjamin. She raised her three energetic boys in a cloud of spackle dust, melting solder and wiring fragments, as they moved from architectural landmark to architectural landmark, “flipping houses” long before the term even existed in English.
Sarah began her own professional life in the 1970s in Boston, teaching adult students with dyslexia how to read. She taught English for ten years at the Winsor School, founded 1886, “for academically promising girls in grades 5-12.” While there, Sarah created the school’s “Choices Program” for empowering young women to think critically about themselves in society, with a fierce advocacy for the voice of the individual. Despite having no undergraduate degree, Sarah’s professional accomplishments were enough to get her into the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she earned her Master’s in Education in 1972.
Sarah found her intellectual and spiritual home at the Adult Degree Program of Vermont College where she was a tenured professor for 25 years. At Vermont College, Sarah continued to read widely, think deeply and fight tirelessly for the highest potential of each of her students. Working to create a world class teacher training program as well as Masters of Ed program, Sarah was the steward to a generation of Vermont Teachers, many of whom carry on her radical belief in the immeasurable value of every student. While continuing to teach, Sarah earned her Ph.D. from the Union Institute and University for non-residential higher education, based in Cincinnati, with a center in Brattleboro.
Remaining busy in retirement, Sarah taught classes on novels by Jane Austen, Leo Tolstoy, and George Eliot and a variety of other subjects for the Woodstock Learning Lab for seven years. As she summed up her life for the Lab’s course brochures, Sarah “graduated from the Woodstock Country School in the mid-fifties, the Harvard Graduate School of Education in the mid-seventies, and gained her Ph.D. in the mid-nineties, demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning.”
After the her husband Mark died in 2011, Sarah moved to Woodstock where she nestled in with her books and her cat, continuing to teach and maintaining a busy social life. In 2015 she reconnected with her Country School sweetheart, master thespian and radical writer/educator, William Boardman, recently widowered. In this relationship, she lived the last year of her life almost like a teenager, filled with joy and laughter and gratitude.
Sarah’s life was punctuated with interesting buildings and fascinating people, all of whom she loved with reckless abandon. But wherever she was, Sarah Lincoln Lorenz Mitchell was at her greatest completeness when she was engaged in a vigorous dialog with a young mind striving to realize her or his full potential.
Sarah is survived by her three sons: Christopher and his wife Judy of Harvard, Massachusetts; Adam and his wife Aileen of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Benjamin of Westminster; and six grandchildren: Emily, Alison, Nicholas, Caleb, Isla and Lucy; as well as her black, partly-Siamese cat, Nuit.
Gifts in memory of Sarah’s vibrant life may be made to the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
Tiffany Bergeron-Pereslete
I was a student of Sarah’s through the Union Institute & University where I earned my Early Childhood Education teaching license. She was, and remains, an inspiration to my life…
She was relentlessly independent, and forced me to also do for myself. She provided me with the “tough love” that I needed during times when, as a young mother and business owner, I wasn’t sure that I would make it through the program’s rigor. She always seemed to know just what I needed to hear to find the fight within to continue… For this I am forever in her debt.
Today I am the owner of 2 wonderful early education programs, have achieved my Master’s Degree, and have just begun teaching adults at CCV. This is in no small part due to Sarah’s undying faith in me, and my capabilities. Her spirit and love for her work has hung over me like a blanket all of these years as she has been my favorite teacher.
There is one story that always sticks in my mind when I think about Sarah… She was working with me on a study that included how children cope with death and dying. I was preparing for my final presentation (which I was terribly nervous about), and she insisted that I include a reading of this old children’s book about a cat that dies… It fit with what I was teaching, and so I agreed.
As students from other disciplines began packing the room that I was presenting in, I began to become increasingly anxious because I had not anticipated such a large turnout. In the back of the room I could see Sarah sitting there with that stone cold, “let’s see what you’ve got” face. It was as if she was challenging me (she knew that I never backed down from a worthy challenge).
I became more comfortable as my presentation went on. Then it was time to read the book… As I was reading I caught a glimpse of Sarah who was weeping quietly to herself… I paused for a moment thinking to myself, “I guess I’m getting an A.”
When the presentation was over she told me how proud of me she was. This meant more to me than I ever could have expressed to her. I am the first in my family to attend college, and most of my family didn’t believe that I would succeed. No one knew the struggles I faced, and hurdles I jumped in order to achieve what I had like Sarah did.
I spoke later that semester at the graduation ceremony. It was an honor for me to address the hundreds of people who had come to celebrate their graduates. It was an honor for me to give thanks to the woman who had stood beside (and sometimes pushed) me so that I could achieve my dreams.
Thank you Sarah, for all that you have given. Not just to me, but to this world. You have left an impression of power, independence, knowledge, love, dedication, and conviction that is unmatched. I am forever grateful to have known you,and to have been mentored by you. My life has forever been changed because of your loving dedication to and faith in the students you were called to serve.
Much love,
Tiffany
Natalie Newton Ph.D.
Don’t wait to find old friends. I discovered this obit because I was thinking about Sarah today and tried to locate her. We were great friends 20+ years ago. I regret losing touch. I had a clinical psy practice and she was busy teaching and life happened. To her sons, Sarah spoke so very highly of you. God bless all of you. She will be missed by the innumerable people she touched with her wisdom and kindness and wit.
When I began to teach in the Adult Degree Program in Brattleboro, Sarah was one of my teaching mentors. I counted on her for challenging privileged power, and reminding our faculty of our purpose as educators: to honor the lived experience of our students and learn as well as teach in “vigorous dialogue” with people we got to know and care about. Her wisdom, her moral authority, permeated her work and her life. Sara wasn’t easy; that wasn’t her goal. She expected the best of all of us and held that standard to herself. I send these memories with my sincere condolences to her family, especially to her son Ben, whom I got to know a little as her living legacy, an inspiring teacher and fine poet.