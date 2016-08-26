John Stewart Obituary, 89

John ‘Jack’ StewartLANARK VILLAGE, Florida – Per his wishes there will be no memorial service for John Richard Stewart (Jack), 89, who passed away on July 12, following a brief illness.Jack was born July 4, 1927 in Salem, Massachusetts, son of John and Emma Stewart.He is a veteran of WWII and was stationed in Germany during the war. He was a long-time resident of Barnard where he served the community for many years as a volunteer firefighter, town selectman, Boy Scout leader, and member of the school board.Jack worked as a carpenter for Frizzell and Sons and ended his career working for the Billings Farm Museum as a conservator where he restored the majority of the museum’s collection of farm implements and antiques. The last several years spent time in Florida.Jack was survived by his children, Douglas Stewart, Richard Stewart, Elaine Stratton, Dale Stewart, Carol Redman and Donald Stewart; three grandchildren Trevor, Elias, and AJ; and his friend, Toy Storey of Norwich.He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Edith Corrine (Dash) Stewart; as well as a daughter Ellen Stewart.Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Barnard Volunteer Fire Department.The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. handled arrangements.

