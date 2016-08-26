100 Anniversary Party For National Park, Saturday

On Aug. 27, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join the park for its 100th anniversary party with the Centennial Celebration.

Explore some of the hidden spaces throughout the park’s historic buildings like the bowling alley or fallout shelter. Pack a picnic and play lawn games, golf or tennis. Paint with the 2016 artist-in-residence and enjoy some music while relaxing on the porch. Kids activities and games will be offered through the day.

This is a day we also want to hear from you — share your memories of exploring the landscapes of Mount Tom or special associations you have with the property with our historians.