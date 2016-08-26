Bridgewater Residents Question Board Chair’s Road Projects

By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

BRIDGEWATER — Three Chateauguay Road property owners complained of policy violations and conflicts of interest at a select board meeting Tuesday.

Warren Blanchard, his son and his nephew, confronted the board on Tuesday and suggested chair Nope Martin made plans to improve the class 4 Chateauguay Road for a new resident prior to select board approval — going against town policy.

Martin owns Martin Excavating and is also the town’s road commissioner in addition to his role as select board chair.

“It’s just one thing after another,” Blanchard said after the meeting.

Blanchard, who has owned a camp on Chateauguay Road for 30 years, became suspicious when he saw Martin riding the road with the new resident one weekend.

“That’s a big conflict of interest, man,” Blanchard said on Tuesday.

The select board budgets $5,000 a year to improve class 4 roads and it has policy that says the town will do minimal maintenance. If private parties want to maintain the road, they can, as long as they get select board approval.

The landowner, Theodore Schulze, said later over the phone that he wants to make the road better so heavy trucks can get up there. He wants to put solar power on his property, improve a pond and build a barn.

Martin Excavating is doing the work according to Schulze, who hoped the work would start this month.

“I wasn’t told anything that I needed to go through the select board,” said Schulze, a part-time resident who explained any road repair would be minimal.

Martin is in a position of power over town roads. As select board chair, he has a say in budgeting and as road commissioner, he’s the supervisor of the highway department.

The select board members and road foreman said they didn’t have any plans to improve Chateauguay Road.

Blanchard said Martin confirmed he was doing roadwork on Chateauguay when confronted that weekend. But at the meeting Martin backtracked. Martin apologized to the three Chateauguay Road property owners for lying on Tuesday when they called him out.

This isn’t the first time Martin and the select board members have been confronted for a conflict of interest.

Martin was awarded a $33,580 contract this past spring to stabilize the bank on a section of Little Sherburne Road. The losing local contractors, Craig Mosher and Jeff Bridge, who made bids of $19,722 and $15,300, approached the board for an explanation.

Select board member John Timken was quick to say at that spring meeting that Martin recused himself from that vote.

On Tuesday, Martin Excavating won another bid to improve a 40-foot section of Little Sherburne Road that eroded away due to weather. Martin was the low bidder at about $2,100. Jeffrey Bridge Excavations bid $6,000 and Craig Mosher of Mosher Excavating bid $5,200.

In a similar fashion, Timken jumped to Martin’s defense.

“I did the measurements and I came up with a specification of eroded material to put in that area. I invited Jeff Bridge, Craig Mosher and Martin Excavating to replace the material,” Timken said. “It was all done by me,” Timken continued, emphasizing those words. “Martin and Oldenburg had nothing to do with it. It was all me.”

Oldenburg and Timken voted to award the project to Martin on Tuesday. Martin recused himself from the vote.

Through the years Martin Excavating has bid on most highway projects.

The problem, Blanchard’s nephew Chris said on Tuesday after the meeting, is that the select board “wouldn’t even be looking at it unless there was a private job that Martin was going to get out of the deal.”

Warren Blanchard said he saw a rock pile sitting on Little Sherburne Road days before the bids were opened. Timken shrugged on Tuesday when Blanchard asked him how the rocks got there. Nobody at the meeting admitted to putting them there.

This article first appeared in the August 18, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.