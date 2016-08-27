Driver of Dead River Co. Van Injured in Route 4 Accident

Staff report

A driver of a Dead River Company van was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Route 4 near the White Cottage Snack Bar on Friday afternoon.

The Dead River van driver was taken by Woodstock ambulance with unknown injuries around 5 p.m. to the Woodstock Union High School campus — where officials planned to wait for a medical helicopter to take the man to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Dead River van was traveling east on Route 4 when the driver of a white pickup truck crossed the center line heading west, according to preliminary police investigation, Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish said. The driver of the pickup truck had a small cut on his face but appeared to be OK, before emergency officials put the man in an ambulance. The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the names of those involved will be released, according to police.

Traffic was backed up for more than an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.