Folk, Blues Festival at Coolidge Site Takes Place Labor Day Weekend

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site hosts the 12th annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-4, 2 to 5 p.m. The event showcases Vermont stars as well as nationally known musicians. The following concerts are free, though a donation is suggested:

 Saturday, Sept. 3:

Sherman Holmes and George Kilby Jr. Acoustic Trio (2 to 3 p.m.), Bow Thayer (3 to 4 p.m.), Jesse Terry (4 to 5 p.m.), Jam Session/Open Mic with Jay Ottaway (8 to 10 p.m.) at Good Commons, 4771 Route 100A in Plymouth. All are welcome to play and listen.

 Sunday, Sept. 4:

Julia Mark (2 to 3 p.m.), Zak Trojano (3 to 4 p.m.), Samantha Farrell (4 to 5 p.m.)

This year’s festival also features a food drive for the Vermont Food Bank (please bring non-perishable food items). Other highlights: face painting and children’s arts and crafts, wagon rides on Saturday. At noon on Saturday, prior to the concert, enjoy “Shakespeare Alive!” at the Union Christian Church. For information about this full-filled presentation by a troupe of New York City actors, contact the Coolidge Foundation: education@calvin-coolidge.org or call 802-6723389.

The Plymouth Folk and Blues Concerts are organized by Jay Ottaway and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and generously supported by Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, Clear Lake Furniture, Echo Lake Inn, Good Commons, The Mountain Times, Okemo Regional Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Artisan Cheese, Ramunto’s Pizza, and Vermont Standard. The concerts are held rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, performances will be in the Union Christian Church. For more information, visit the website: plymouthfolk.com.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is open daily through Oct. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information about other programs and special events, call 802-672-3773, or visit the state-owned historic sites online at HistoricSites.Vermont.gov.