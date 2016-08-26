Gilbert ‘Gibby’ Wood Obituary, 68

FARMINGTON, New Mexico — A celebration of life will be held Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Lakeshore Reception Center, 6200 Lake Shore Drive, Flora Vista (NM), facilitated by his nephew Jake Chrisman for Gilbert H. “Gibby” Wood, 68, who passed away Aug. 17 after battling a long illness. Friends and business associates are invited to attend and share their favorite stories and remembrances, and/or post their thoughts, memories and photos at serenityandcompany.com.

Gibby was born June 30, 1948, in Windsor and raised in Woodstock.

After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1969 and worked on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Coral Sea during Vietnam. Following his service, he attended the University of Vermont where he received a bachelor of science in finance in 1974.

His employment by Rock Resorts in the mid-70s took Gibby to St. Marten, Jackson Hole and ultimately Tamarron Resort at Durango. He fell in love with the Southwest and, in 1979, met and married his wife Joni.

Gibby was involved with numerous businesses during his four decades in the Four Corners. He began his real estate career at Durango Realty, then opened Wood Realty and worked in securities and investments in Durango throughout the 80s and early 90s. He and Joni moved to Farmington in 1994 and, in 1995, Gibby and Charlie Todd founded RE/MAX of Farmington where he worked until 2015.

Gibby enjoyed life thoroughly and brought smiles and humor into the lives of everyone he met. His optimism was contagious and his support for business associates, legendary. Throughout his illness he remained upbeat, never once complaining about the traveling, treatments or complications. We are so very blessed to have known him.

He is survived by his wife Jonna “Joni” Wood of Farmington, New Mexico; stepson Lynn Mortimer and wife Sara, and grandson Ian Mortimer of Durango, Colorado; two brothers Gary (Robin) Wood of Woodstock, and Greg (Rhonda) Wood of Thetford; two sisters Gail McEwan of North Hartland, and Gretchen Wood of Woodstock; and a multitude of sisters-/brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Wood.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gibby’s memory be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Gibby’s care is entrusted to the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688.

Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com.

