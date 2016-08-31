Jacob ‘Jake’ Dayton Obituary, 82

BRIDGEWATER — A graveside service will be held on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Baker Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater Center for Jacob “Jake” Dayton, 82, who died Aug. 28, at the Gill Home in Ludlow.Jake was born on Jan. 5, 1934 in Jonesboro, Tennessee, son of Louis and Laura Dayton.He grew up in Tennessee and then spent time in Price Utah before moving to Bridgewater. Jake was an equipment operator and logger most of his life working for a number of companies; Killington Mountain, Mill River Lumber, Martin Lumber Company, Carl Cunninghome, Rossi Construction, and Mosher Construction. He also owned his own logging company and assisted in the construction of Interstate 91.A Korean War Veteran, Jake was a member of the American Legion in Bridgewater. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything about NASCAR.Jake is survived by his wife Lorraine Knudson Dayton; three sons; Bruce, Douglas, and Anthony; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; Arthur, Joe, and Jason; three sisters; Jewell Susong, Betty Cox, and Francis Buckingham; as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock Recreation Center, 54 River Street, Woodstock, 05091.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the September 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

