Wednesday, 31 August, 2016
Jacob ‘Jake’ Dayton Obituary, 82

Aug
16
Tue
2016
all-day Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
31
Wed
2016
all-day Bike Bum Race Series
Bike Bum Race Series
Aug 31 all-day
Bike Bum Race Series Wednesday’s: June 29 – August 31 The Bike Bum Race Series is a summer-long race series held at the Killington Bike Park’s Snowshed trails. With a focus on fun and camaraderie[...]
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 31 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
3:00 pm Woodstock Market On The Green @ The Green in Woodstock
Woodstock Market On The Green @ The Green in Woodstock
Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Local farm produce, crafts and local specialty foods. Over 25 vendors with live music. From 3-6 pm from June 1 to October 12 on the Green in Woodstock Village.
3:30 pm Cribbage Games @ Hartland Library Community Room
Cribbage Games @ Hartland Library Community Room
Aug 31 @ 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Every Wednesday, 3:30PM – 5:30PM Library Community Room All are welcome for a friendly game of Cribbage
6:15 pm Valley Chords – Women’s Barbersh...
Valley Chords – Women’s Barbersh...
Aug 31 @ 6:15 pm – 7:45 pm
Valley Chords Chorus, Vermont’s Chapter of Sweet Adelines, Intl.. Meets Wednesdays, 6:15PM, United Methodist Church, 106 Gates St.White River Jct., Looking for singers; call Joan 802-333-4577; www.valleychords.org.
6:30 pm Singer Auditions, Bel Canto Cham... @ call to schedule 603-298-9249
Singer Auditions, Bel Canto Cham... @ call to schedule 603-298-9249
Aug 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
SINGER AUDITIONS, Sopranos, Altos, Tenors, Basses, August 31 or September 1, 2016, 6:30 to 9:00 pm, call 603-298-9249 to schedule your audition, Bel Canto Chamber Singers performing since 1977.
7:00 pm International Overdose Awareness...
International Overdose Awareness...
Aug 31 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Event: Aug 31, 2016, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM International Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil Wednesday August 31, 2016 7:00-9:00 pm Rain or Shine Lyman Point Park WRJ, VT Have you or someone you know[...]
Sep
1
Thu
2016
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
10:00 am Free Writing Group @ Reading Public Library
Free Writing Group @ Reading Public Library
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Free Writing Group At Public Library The Reading Public Library is sponsoring a free writing group, which meets at the library each Thursday at 10 a.m. Writers of all abilities and levels are welcome. Talk[...]



Announcements

