John Griggs Obituary, 94

John E. Griggs, 94, of Woodstock died peacefully on July 30.

“Jack” was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Oct. 2, 1921 and grew up in Highland Park, New Jersey. After serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII, he went on to graduate from Rutgers University in June 1948 with a B.S. in Agriculture. While at Rutgers he met Janet Warden, who attended a nearby nursing school, on a blind date. They married in 1948 and moved to Middlebury.

From 1948 until he retired, he was a Soil Scientist for the Soil Conservation Service with the federal Department of Agriculture. What he enjoyed most about his job was getting out and walking the land, with only an aerial photo as a guide, and meeting the local farmers and occasionally bringing home wild berries in his lunchbox. While still working for the SCS, he was transferred to the Essex Junction office for four years, and in 1968 Jack and Janet moved to their home in Woodstock.

After retiring, he continued to work as a private soils consultant, as well as working in a local flower nursery. As an avid Ham radio enthusiast, Jack took great pleasure in not only talking with fellow Ham operators around the world, but also in building and repairing all manner of electronic devices. His “radio room” was literally filled with projects; to him, these projects were jigsaw puzzles keeping his hands and mind busy.

While living in Middlebury, Jack was very active in the sport of archery, and duck hunting with his son, David, and close friends. In recent years, he enjoyed the mini apple orchard in his backyard, and the growing family of grand, and great-grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife, Janet; two children, David and Salli; three grandchildren, Abrah, Erik, and Katy; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Jack, and Carter.

Please convey your condolences through the Cabot Funeral Home website, www.cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the August 4, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.