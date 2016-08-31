John Hazen, Jr. Obituary, 77

WEST HARTFORD — Services were held Aug. 30 at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., for John H. Hazen, Jr., 77, who passed away Aug. 23 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born Feb. 3, 1939, in West Hartford, a son of John H. and Barbara (Clifford) Hazen.

John graduated from Hartford High School and attended UVM and Lyndon State College. While on a trip with the International Foreign Youth Exchange (IFYE) to London he met and fell in love with Rita Cole of Mississippi. They were married July 29, 1967 at St. Mary’s Church in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

John worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years, serving as postmaster in West Hartford for much of that time. He also served on the Hartford Select Board for several terms as well as a trustee of the West Hartford Library. He and Rita made custom cakes for family, friends and many others over the years and also enjoyed spending time together at craft fairs around New England. Rita predeceased him in 2004.

He leaves a son, Thomas Hazen and wife, Christina as well as their children, Levi and Eric Hazen of West Hartford. He also leaves a sister, Alice Hazen of West Hartford; a brother, David Hazen and wife, Carolyn of Pittsford; and three nieces.

He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Hazen.

Contribution in his memory may be made to Friends of the West Hartford Library, 242 Carousel Court, White River Jct., 05001.

