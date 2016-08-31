John Ketola Obituary, 71

KILLINGTON – A memorial service will be held at the residence of Helga Cognato at 437 West Hill Road in Killington on Sept. 24 for John Eric Ketola of Killington who passed away peacefully at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on July 26.

John leaves his companion and love of many years, Helga Cognato of Killington; two daughters, Hilde-Gunn and Karena of Norway; his brother and sister-in-law, Norm and Deb Ketola of Marblehead, Massachusetts; three grandsons, Espen, Endre, and Adrian of Norway; a niece, Katrina of Rowley, Massachusetts; and three nephews, Kurt of Los Angeles, California, Kris of Merrimac, Massachusetts and Josh of Boulder, Colorado.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Gro of Norway; the mother of his daughters; and his second wife, Ellen Herman of Albany, California.

John led a colorful and eclectic life starting with his birth in Brooklyn, New York on Nov, 13, 1944, and continuing into a boisterous boyhood on the streets of Brooklyn in the late 1950s and early 1960s. John, like his older brother, Norm, became a Son of the Sauna because his father (Hugo) and his mother (Hilda) were the proprietors of the only public Finnish steam bath (sauna) in all of New York City. He actually ran the business after Hilda passed away and Hugo became seriously ill.

John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Air Force. He would tell stories of riding dangerous missions in helicopters, gathering surveillance photos. Among his proudest accomplishments was his graduation from The Culinary Institute of America, the world’s premier culinary college. His first job was at the Windows on the World restaurant in the original World Trade Center building. He went on from there to fine restaurants in upstate New York and Vermont.

John, not being content to stay land-bound, decided to travel the world with the Merchant Marine making good use of his culinary skills to cook for his shipmates. At one of his ports of call in San Francisco, he met Ellen Herman, who became the next love of his life. After years at sea, John was in pretty rough shape and feeling down. Ellen, recognizing his potential, brought him back to life – better than before – with a huge dose of love and affection.

During his time in San Francisco, in typical John fashion, he wore many different hats including private detective, yacht broker, head of security at a hospital and a museum security guard.

The final chapter of John’s life reads like a true romance story. Helga and John were teenage sweethearts growing up in Brooklyn. John proposed to Helga when they were both very young, but Helga was not sure that John was really ready for responsibility, so they drifted apart. Many, many years later, both Helga and John were thinking about each other and through the power of the internet they were able to resume their loving relationship. John eventually moved to Vermont to joined Helga at her beautiful mountainside home in Killington, where they spent many happy days enjoying each other and their surroundings. John spent these last days doing the things he enjoyed most including playing music and singing, sitting outside and viewing the beautiful flower and vegetable gardens he had helped to create, and most of all the time spent with Helga, usually sitting in their recliners chatting about everything, watching TV and taking the occasional nap. John felt truly blessed that his final days were full of love with Helga, his family and all of his newfound friends in Killington.

This obituary will also appear in the September 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

