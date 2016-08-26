John ‘Pops’ LaMountain Obituary, 73

WASILLA, Alaska — A celebration of life will be held at the Thetford Center Community Center, Thetford Center, on Sept. 24 from 2 – 4 p.m. for John “Pops” Edward LaMountain, 73, who passed away Aug. 5 at his home in Wasilla, with family at his bedside.

John was born Sept. 28, 1942 in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of Earl and Rita (Doyle) LaMountain of East Thetford.

John grew up on his family’s dairy farm, and graduated from Thetford Academy in 1960. He joined the United States Air Force in 1961, and this is what brought him to Fairbanks, Alaska.

John was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1965, and then served four years working for the Fairbanks Police Department before transferring to the Fairbanks Fire Department in 1969. The police and fire departments were located within the same building and he described the transition as just coming to work in a different uniform the next day.

During this time, in addition to being a full-time firefighter, John became an auctioneer and owner of a construction firm with friend and fellow firefighter, Skip Causey. When John was not working, he enjoyed racing at the dirt track in North Pole, Alaska.

After 17 years with the Fairbanks Fire Department, he retired as Fire Captain in 1986. He frequently has been credited for being the best engine driver the Fairbanks Fire Department has ever seen. John resided in Fairbanks until 1990.

During the Exxon Valdez oil crisis of 1989, John headed the security division. Shortly afterward, he lived in the “lower 48” states, to include Kentucky, New York, and Washington before returning to Alaska in 2004.

In his retirement, he loved cruising around in his Ford Raptor and enjoying time with his children and grandchildren. He also spent summers at his family’s farm, and later with his sister Shirley at her family’s farm, whenever possible. He continued his childhood hobby of coin collecting and pursued a longtime passion for car racing with his son, Damian. John always had the racing spirit within him. In his later years he was able to continue the racing lifestyle through Damian and the many friends they made within the racing community. He was fondly known as “Pops” by his track family and friends.

Son, Zane: “He was a selfless person, good friend and wonderful dad. I will miss his big laugh, his hugs and his sense of adventure.”

Son, Damian: “Even through Pops was a giant among men, the biggest thing about him was his heart.”

Daughter, Maya: “I’ve never known someone so thoughtful and generous. He was always there to offer advice and support to both longtime friends and those he had just met. His presence around the racetrack and around his family will be sorely missed. We will carry on his legacy by following his lead in looking out for others and chasing new adventures.”

John was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rita LaMountain; and two sisters, Louise Maville and Marie Wurtz. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Zane and Jill LaMountain and their son, Reid LaMountain, of Ellicott City, Maryland; his son, Damian LaMountain, of Wasilla, Alaska; his daughter and son-in-law, Maya and Kevin Wheeler and their sons, Brayden and Caleb Wheeler, of Hillsboro, Oregon; his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Clydene Trachier, of Hartland; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Wayne Tullar of Lyme, New Hampshire; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Kevin Richard, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Alice LaMountain, of East Thetford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support cancer research, or a charity of your choice is requested.

This obituary will also appear in the August 25, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

