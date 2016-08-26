Judianne Wood Obituary, 55

Friends may gather at Artistree Community Art Center in South Pomfret on Sept. 11 from 5 – 7 p.m. to share refreshments and memories, and a celebration ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. for Judianne Wood, 55, who died at her home in West Woodstock on July 16.Judi grew up in Ohio and graduated from St. Clairsville High School. She moved to Tampa, Florida where she worked toward an electrical degree before moving to Mountain City, Georgia to work on machinery for the Fruit of the Loom Company.In 2004, she and her partner Olivia moved to Stockbridge, where she enjoyed her animals and the raising of sheep. Judi was very active in caring for animals, working with VSNIP as a volunteer. For the past seven years Judi has been a dedicated worker and “family” member of the Cumberland Farms in Woodstock. She was a bright and shining person to both work with and to be greeted by every day. In addition to adding color to all our lives Judi enjoyed coloring as an art form. Most precious in Judi’s life was the love she had for her grandchildren and her animals.Judi is survived by her mother Patricia Tribbie; her daughter Stephanie Wood-Hollars and her husband Todd; three grandchildren; Kenaniah, Rachel, and Eli; her brother Michael Tribbie and his three children; Michael, Patrick, and Matthew; her adopted family at “Cumbys” Scott, Charmaine, Donna S., Jean, Donna P., Lexi, Ambrosia, Felisha, Gieovanna, Shawn, Cheyenne, and Manuel.She was predeceased by father Jack Tribbie; husband James E. Wood, Jr.; her partner Olivia Bradford; and her sister-in-law Pam Tribbie.Memorial donations may be made to the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, 05037.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the August 25, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

