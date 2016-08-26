Keegan Bradley Returning for Fifth Charity Golf Classic

Staff Report

Eighty-four golfers are signed up for Keegan Bradley’s annual Charity Golf Classic Aug. 29 at the Woodstock Inn and Resort. The Woodstock native has hosted the event since 2012. This year, the event is sandwiched between the Barclays Aug. 25-28 in New York and the Deutsche Bank Championship Sept. 2-5 in Massachusetts. The event benefits the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, the Vermont Cancer Center and Vermont Children’s Hospital. The event has raised $100,000 or more in past years. Bradley turned professional in 2008. In his first full year on the PGA Tour, he won the 2011 Byron Nelson Championship and the PGA Championship, a major tournament. In his first four seasons, he never finished worse than 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings. He is currently ranked 106th in the FedEx Cup this season. “Woodstock is home for him and he is thrilled to return for a great tournament and the opportunity to support the (Vermont Cancer Center) and all (Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation) does for children and families coping with pediatric cancer across the country and especially in Vermont,” said Katherine White, who represents Bradley at K Sports & Entertainment.

The Charity Golf Classic starts at 9:30 a.m. with brunch, followed by a clinic with Bradley at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. At 4:30 p.m. is a cocktail reception, followed by an awards ceremony and raffle at 5:30 p.m. The day ends at 6:30 p.m.

In the past Bradley has brought his family and other PGA Tour members like Brendan Steele and Jon Curran.

Attempts to contact Bradley were not successful.