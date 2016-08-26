Marcia Farmer Obituary, 86

ASCUTNEY – The funeral service was held July 27 for Marcia W. Farmer, 86, of Ascutney, who died July 21 in her home. Rev. Lance Harlow officiated. Committal services will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfane.

She was born July 16, 1930, in Hampton, New York, daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Douglas) Whitaker. She was raised in Newfane and graduated from Brattleboro High School.

She was the first woman to graduate from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, earning her associate’s degree.

She married Samuel F. Farmer in Newfane in 1963 and they moved to Ascutney.

Marcia was employed as an x-ray technician at Brattleboro Hospital, Mount Ascutney Hospital and Springfield Hospital. She retired from Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor in 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Henault of Perkinsville; stepson David Farmer of Anchorage, Alaska; brother Raymond Whitaker of Panton; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband died in 1982; she is also predeceased by her parents; and a brother, John Whitaker.

Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice in Norwich; or to the American Cancer Society.

