Member Drive For Killington Women’s Club

The Greater Killington Women’s Club (formerly known as the Sherburne Women’s Club) is a civic organization founded in Killington over 50 years ago by Susan Smith, the wife of the resort’s founder Preston Smith. In more than a half-century of service to the Killington community, the club has given away over $100,000 to local organizations, schools and nonprofits.

The recently rebranded club is now reaching out to invite members (current, former and potential) to renew or join and consider supporting this very worthwhile organization that does so much for the community. Membership applications can be found on their website at swcvt.com/membershipapplication.htm.

The Greater Killington Women’s Club is a charitable organization whose focus is providing supporting fundraising efforts and a socializing network to nurture our local community. For more info go to: swcvt.com.