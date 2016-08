Congratulation to Lauren Carvalho of East Barnard . TheVermontStandard.com readers voted over the past week and chose Lauren’s photo as the Grand Prize Winner with 51.5% of the votes (486) out of 944.



Thank you to all the participants. Congratulations to all the winners. Please contact the Vermont Standard to claim your prize(s) 802-457-1313. Click on an image to view larger.





