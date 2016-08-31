Wednesday, 31 August, 2016
Photos: Keegan Bradley Charity Golf Event

Aug
16
Tue
2016
all-day Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
31
Wed
2016
all-day Bike Bum Race Series
Bike Bum Race Series
Aug 31 all-day
Bike Bum Race Series Wednesday’s: June 29 – August 31 The Bike Bum Race Series is a summer-long race series held at the Killington Bike Park’s Snowshed trails. With a focus on fun and camaraderie[...]
9:00 am Playgroup, Babies and Toddlers
Playgroup, Babies and Toddlers
Aug 31 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Wednesday Playgroup, 9-11 am Babies and toddlers and their caregivers socialize and play. Birth to age 4 welcome. Sherburne Memorial Library 2998 River Road Killington, VT 05751
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 31 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
10:00 am Story Time, Quechee @ Quechee Library
Story Time, Quechee @ Quechee Library
Aug 31 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Wed., Aug. 14, 10 a.m.:  Story time at the Quechee Library.
10:30 am Handwork Circle, Wednesdays
Handwork Circle, Wednesdays
Aug 31 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
HANDWORK CIRCLE on Wednesdays The Handiwork Circle group invites anyone to join them on Wednesdays at 10:30 in the living room at the Thompson Senior Center, Woodstock. You do not need to be a knitter,[...]
10:30 am Preschool Storytime @ Windsor Public Library Children's Room
Preschool Storytime @ Windsor Public Library Children's Room
Aug 31 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Join us for stories, songs, and crafts. For ages 0 – 5 with parent or caregiver.
11:00 am Wagon Ride Wednesday, Billings
Wagon Ride Wednesday, Billings
Aug 31 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
6, 13, 20, 27: Wagon Ride Wednesdays – Horse-drawn wagon rides featured each Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Through September 28.
12:00 pm Woodstock Rotary Club Meets
Woodstock Rotary Club Meets
Aug 31 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
The Woodstock Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at noon. The meeting usually take place at the Woodstock Inn & Resort unless otherwise noted. For confirmation please call the Inn at 603-457-1100.
1:00 pm Meeting for the Ora Paul America... @ Central & High Street in Woodstock
Meeting for the Ora Paul America... @ Central & High Street in Woodstock
Aug 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Ora Paul American Legion Post No. 24 members meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. for a social get-together at the Legion House at the corner of Central Street and High Street in Woodstock. The monthly[...]





