Photos: Little Ascutney Hike

Weathersfield Parks and Recreation Guided Hikes continued on Saturday, Aug 20 with a trek up Little Ascutney. The 2.5 hour roundtrip adventure took hikers to the ledges, very near to the summit of Little Ascutney (1709 feet) on the Wildlife Area Management land. (Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos)

A portion of these photos will appear in the August 25, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

