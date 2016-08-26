Friday, 26 August, 2016
Announcements....
Quechee Highland Festival, Keeping the Scottish Tradition Alive

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Specials

Where To Eat
Where To Stay
Where To Play

Latest Posts











Upcoming Events

Aug
16
Tue
2016
all-day Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
26
Fri
2016
all-day Combined Driving Event & Combine...
Combined Driving Event & Combine...
Aug 26 – Aug 28 all-day
Join us for the only Combined Driving Event in New England! Three phases of carriage driving fun. Friday: Combined Test & FEI CAI* Saturday & Sunday: Combined Driving Event (Intermediate II through Training) Saturday: Dressage[...]
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 26 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
10:00 am Billings Farm, Foodway Friday
Billings Farm, Foodway Friday
Aug 26 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Every Friday discover how we use seasonal vegetables and herbs from our heirloom garden in historic recipes. Different take-home recipes each week! Through Oct. 28. Billings Farm & Museum 802.457.2355
1:00 pm Fallout: Cold War Conflict and C...
Fallout: Cold War Conflict and C...
Aug 26 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Consider how the Cold War influenced environmental awareness. One hour tour visits 1960s-era fallout shelter (Steep steps). $8.00 Reservations recommended Every Tuesday Weekly & Every Friday Weekly from 05/31/2016 to 10/28/2016 1:00 PM to 2:00[...]
3:15 pm Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering
Aug 26 @ 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm
Friday Magic: the Gathering, 3:15-4:15 pm New and experienced players welcome! Sherburne Memorial Library 2998 River Road Killington, VT 05751
3:30 pm Aging With Grace Film Series: “G...
Aging With Grace Film Series: “G...
Aug 26 @ 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
A documentary film, by Woodstock film-maker/director Anne Macksoud and John Ankele, with actors Julie Harris, Richard Kily, James Earl Jones, and others reading poetry that explores the poignant experience of aging. This film series is[...]
4:00 pm Hartland Farmer’s Market Fridays
Hartland Farmer’s Market Fridays
Aug 26 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The next Hartland Farmers’ Market will be Friday 6/17 from 4-7 at the Hartland Public Library fields.  Come support local vendors, while you get a bite to eat and listen to music performed by Kerry[...]
7:00 pm Central VT Chamber Music Festiva...
Central VT Chamber Music Festiva...
Aug 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
August 15-28 CENTRAL VERMONT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL The 24th annual Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival offers a variety of events over two weeks every August. Saturday, August 20, 7:30 pm: Beethoven and Brahms. This concert[...]
7:30 pm Pentangle Movie: Cafe Society (P...
Pentangle Movie: Cafe Society (P...
Aug 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Set in the 1930s, Woody Allen’s bittersweet romance CAFÉ SOCIETY follows Bronx-born Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) to Hollywood, where he falls in love, and back to New York, where he is swept up in the[...]





Announcements



© 2016 The Vermont Standard, All rights reserved | Group6 Interactive