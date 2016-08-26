Quechee Highland Festival, Keeping the Scottish Tradition Alive

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

The Quechee Games – formerly known as the Quechee Scottish Festival – is up and running this year and will offer not only the same events but more, according to overseer Lezlie Webster of sponsor Scottish Arts, Inc. of New Hampshire.

“The Scottish Games continue because we feel they are important in our competition and Highland Games season,” said Webster. “We’re excited and have made some great changes to what people want to have in addition to what was already there. The games will go on as usual with many of the same faces.”

With gates opening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m., some of the same popular events include the Vermont Sheepdog Trials, the welly toss, ladies’ rolling pin toss, kilted mile race, solo bag pipe and chanter competition, Highland dancing competition, Scottish arts and crafts, Highland athletics and Scottish wares.

“This year, we’re adding a fiddle competition, a petting zoo for instruments, Scottish ceilidh dancing for everyone, eating a Scotch egg, putting on a kilt, learning about a clan’s history, and two scavenger hunts around the games for prizes,” said Webster. “Salt Hill Pub of various locations in New Hampshire is providing the food, and we have entertainment in the beer tent.”

The scavenger hunts include one for children under 12 and one for teens and adults, Webster said. Prizes include gifts from vendors and supporters of the games.

The festival, which has attracted people from all over New England and Canada as well as other parts of the world for over 40 years, is being sponsored by Scottish Arts, Inc., headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, and presided over by piper and Highland dancer Webster.

There are also at least eight individual committees that have helped to organize the event, she noted. Aside from the Scottish Arts, sponsors include the St. Andrews Dancers of Vermont; the St. Andrews Vermont Pipe Band; Jack Tulley — Tulley BMW, Ian Bowker — Icon Broadcast; Holiday Inn Express, White River Junction; Hampton Inn, White River Junction; White River Inn and Suites, White River Junction; and the Quechee Club, Quechee.

“This is a completely communal effort by all of us who have fronted the money,” said Webster. “It’s a very Vermont way of thinking, to be communal. We’ll put a rainy day fund together for the event to happen next year if we make a profit this year. The rest goes into the bands to keep the competitors and groups going.”

Some of the events include open stone, Braemar stone put, heavy weight for distance, light weight for distance, heavy hammer, caber toss, sheaf toss, and weight for height. Some of the pipe bands are the St. Andrews of Vermont Pipes and Drums (grade 5), NH Pipes and Drums (grades 4-5), North Shore Pipe Band (grade 4), Catamount (grade 5), Clan MacPherson Pipe Band (grade 5), Mystic Highland Pipe Band (grade 5), NH Police Association Pipes and Drums (grade 5) and the Highland Light Pipe Band (grade 5).

“Clans are thrilled to know they are returning to their favorite games,” said Webster. “Competitors are glad to have the event on the calendar. We’re bringing our A game onto the field.”

Some of the vendors attendants can look forward to include Gibson Bagpipes, Highland Leatherwork, Metals and Pieces, Neal’s Yard Remedies, The Wee Piper, Faire Isles Trading Company, Patricia Smith and Judith Sullivan kiltmakers, and Thistles and Things.

Some of the nearly 25 clans being represented include Shaw, Gunn, Stewart, Johnstone, Mackintosh, Chattan, Rose, Campbell, MacLean, Davidson and MacInnes.

“The festival gives everybody a glimpse of the richness and complexity of the Scottish culture,” said Webster. “It’s not just about the colors of the beautiful tartans, but the amazing music, food, and fun activities. It’s all such an incredible tradition. We have very accomplished performers, and everyone’s so friendly. It’s a lot to take in, but we ask people to be Scottish for the day and to be proud of it.”

Up until this year, the festival relied on the owner of Scotland by the Yard, Don Ransom, to continue to function. Ransom became involved with the retail business in 1975 primarily to help at the festival that was established four years earlier, just after the store’s first opening.

Ransom, however, has since retired, closing his business and all its amenities.

Just relisted with Williamson Group Sotheby’s International Realty, the $395,000 price tag includes the shop building, three-bay oversized garage barn, sheep run-in shed and the yellow 2,000-square foot house that sits above the store on five acres overlooking Route 4, according to Ransom.

Tickets are $15 for regular admission; $10 for seniors 65-plus; and children under 12 free. The festival takes place at the Quechee polo field. Gates close at 5 p.m.