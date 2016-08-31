Rowena Gibson Obituary, 85

NORTH HARTLAND — A graveside memorial service was held Aug. 29, at the Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, New Hampshire for Rowena W. Gibson, 85, who passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 21.

Rowena was born June 5, 1931 in St. Johnsbury, daughter of Glen F. and Addie L. (Frye) Watson.

She grew up on a dairy farm in Peacham, and graduated from Peacham Academy.

She married Robert G. Gibson on Nov. 11, 1950 in Monroe, New Hampshire. They lived in the St. Johnsbury – East Barnet area, eventually settling in the Upper Valley. Over the years their family would summer at their cabin on Shadow Lake in Concord.

Rowena was always active in her community’s churches, and was a member of the Local Chapter of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, homemaking and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her beloved husband Robert Gibson of North Hartland; two sons Robert J. Gibson of Barnet and Duane G. Gibson and wife Susan of East Montpelier; one daughter Donna L. Gibson of South Pomfret; and a grandson Glen Gibson and wife Amber of Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, 05495.

