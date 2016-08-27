Saluting Levi, Area Fire Department Come Together

Area fire departments came together Aug. 18 to salute Levi Parker, 21, of Springfield.

Parker is a volunteer fire fighter with West Weathersfield Fire Department who has recently been diagnosed with acute anemia.

The fire fighters in the West Weathersfield station put the call out to area fire companies to line Route 106 with fire trucks and rescue vehicles as Levi and his family made their way towards the interstate to head to Boston for a bone marrow transplant. About 20 fire trucks from fire stations as far away as Westminster and Charlestown, N.H. line the road as Levi followed behind a police cruiser escort. The family will need to be in Boston for about a month while Levi undergoes treatment. West Weathersfield Fire has sold about 600 fundraising bracelets and will host a spaghetti dinner on Oct. 1 at the station in Perkinsville to raise money for the family’s travel and medical costs. Contact NaToshya Spaulding at (603) 322-3287 for more information

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

