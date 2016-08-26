This Week’s Headlines, August 25, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Ruin to Renewal
Documentary Chronicles Aftermath of Irene in Plymouth
by Cassie Horner, Special to the Standard
Top Stories
Five Years Later, Irene Still Lingers
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
RES Hires W.Windsor Resident to Be Principal
Staff Report
WSESU Narrows Its Consolidation Options
Staff Report
History: Up, Up and Away in the Upper Valley
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Resident Requests Memorial for Founder of Historical Society
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Mr. Blish Goes to Washington, Police Chief Learns About Social Media at the White House
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Tennis Tourney to Honor Cate Stratton’s Memory
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Keeping the Scottish Tradition Alive
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
WCSU New Educators Ready For Challenges
Off The Grid Summer Camp Offer Kids New Experiences
by Chloe Powell, Barnard News
French Photographer Featured in Opening of Hood’s New Exhibition Space
Editorial: There’s More to Our National Park Than You Know
OBITUARIES
Gilbert ‘Gibby’ Wood
John ‘Pops’ LaMountain
Judianne Wood
Vivienne Wakefield
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Bridgewater Celebration
The annual celebration put on by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department was held in Bridgewater with a barbecue, games, fireworks and activities.
Naked Table Lunch
This annual Sustainable Woodstock and ShackletonThomas event has participants building tables from local wood and then uses the tables on the Middle Bridge in Woodstock to serve lunch on for the participants and some of the community.
Under Glass Art Show, Laurel Tobiason
The Norman Williams Public Library held an artist opening reception for the artwork now on display on the Mezzanine at the library.
Under The Tree 5K, Race 2016
The annual fundraising event for the Hartland Christmas Project. The race this year was part of the Upper Valley Runners Series and brought in a much larger crowd than in previous years.
Little Ascutney, Guided Hike, 2016
Weathersfield Parks and Recreation Guided Hikes continued on Saturday, Aug 20 with a trek up Little Ascutney.