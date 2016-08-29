Monday, 29 August, 2016
Upper Valley Rugby Club Looking for Members

Aug
16
Tue
2016
all-day Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
29
Mon
2016
9:30 am Keegan Bradley Charity Golf Classic
Keegan Bradley Charity Golf Classic
Aug 29 @ 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
Keegan Bradley’s annual Charity Golf Classic Aug. 29 at the Woodstock Inn and Resort. The event benefits the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, the Vermont Cancer Center and Vermont Children’s Hospital. The Charity Golf Classic starts[...]
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 29 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
6:00 pm Sci Fi Book Discussion
Sci Fi Book Discussion
Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Mon. Aug. 29, 6 p.m.:  Sci Fi Discussion at the Quechee Library focuses on Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Quechee Public Library
6:00 pm Talk: Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Troi...
Talk: Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Troi...
Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Three Nights of Stimulating Conversation: Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Troilus and Cressida, Richard III, August 15, 22 & 29 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Norman Williams Public Library Join an actor/director perspective on Shakespeare.[...]
6:00 pm Three Nights of Stimulating Conv...
Three Nights of Stimulating Conv...
Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Join us for an actor/director perspective on Shakespeare. Michael Barnhart, Artistic Director of the Raw Shakespeare Company, will conduct a discussion of three fascinating and particularly intriguing passages of Shakespearean text taken from Hamlet, Troilus[...]
7:30 pm Pentangle Movie: Cafe Society (P...
Pentangle Movie: Cafe Society (P...
Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Set in the 1930s, Woody Allen’s bittersweet romance CAFÉ SOCIETY follows Bronx-born Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) to Hollywood, where he falls in love, and back to New York, where he is swept up in the[...]
Aug
30
Tue
2016
9:30 am Expressive Art Therapy, Bereavement
Expressive Art Therapy, Bereavement
Aug 30 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Weekly Bereavement Support Group through the use of the creative arts at Fox Expressive Art Therapy LLC, located in the second floor of the farmhouse at Artistree in Pomfret. Tuesday mornings 9:30am-10:30am -no artistic talent[...]
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 30 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
10:00 am Where the Wilder Things Are, sto... @ Wilder Club and Library
Where the Wilder Things Are, sto... @ Wilder Club and Library
Aug 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Tues., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.:  Where the Wilder Things are  story time at the Wilder Club and Library





