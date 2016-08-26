Vivienne Wakefield Obituary, 86

WINDSOR — Graveside services will be held Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor for Vivienne Z. Wakefield, 86, who died Aug. 19, at the Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor. The Rev. Bill Sheldon will officiate.

She was born June 5, 1930, in Woodstock, daughter of Harry and Zola (Harris) Sanderson.

Vivienne grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1948.

She married Walter F. Wakefield on May 1, 1948 in Shelburne. They made their home in Windsor where they raised their nine children. Mr. Wakefield passed away on March 6, 2003.

Vivienne was an exceptional photographer and a few of her photographs won local awards. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting and often donated her handwork to local churches and organizations. She was a member of the Freedom in Christ Church in Ascutney.

Vivienne is survived by five sons, Walter “Butch” Wakefield of South Pomfret, Terry Wakefield of Reading, Wakefield of Reading, Kent Wakefield of Windsor and Kip Wakefield of Reading; three daughters, Jana Childs of Enfield, New Hampshire, Sandra Depecol of Chester, and Sue Longfellow of Edgewater, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; two sisters, Shirley Hammond of Brownsville and Marjorie Waters of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Randy; and two brothers, Sonny Sanderson and Howard Sanderson.

