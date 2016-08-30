Tuesday, 30 August, 2016
Announcements....
Wings of Hope Butterfly Release, Sept. 10

Related Posts

    There is no related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Specials

Where To Eat
Where To Stay
Where To Play

Latest Posts









Upcoming Events

Aug
16
Tue
2016
all-day Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Under-glass: The Work of Laurel ...
Aug 16 – Sep 30 all-day
Artist Laurel Tobiason works in watercolor, ink and pastel – her technique frequently uses all three. Laurel relies on travel and photographing around New England to supply images for her watercolors. Hers and other gardens[...]
Aug
30
Tue
2016
9:30 am Expressive Art Therapy, Bereavement
Expressive Art Therapy, Bereavement
Aug 30 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Weekly Bereavement Support Group through the use of the creative arts at Fox Expressive Art Therapy LLC, located in the second floor of the farmhouse at Artistree in Pomfret. Tuesday mornings 9:30am-10:30am -no artistic talent[...]
10:00 am Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Annual Quilt Exhibition, Billing...
Aug 30 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Billings Farm & Museum hosts its Annual Quilt Exhibition from early August to mid-September. The exhibit features quilts made by today’s quilters of Windsor County, plus quilting activities and demonstrations for all ages. Today’s Vermont[...]
10:00 am Where the Wilder Things Are, sto... @ Wilder Club and Library
Where the Wilder Things Are, sto... @ Wilder Club and Library
Aug 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Tues., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.:  Where the Wilder Things are  story time at the Wilder Club and Library
10:30 am Preschool Story Time
Preschool Story Time
Aug 30 @ 10:30 am – 11:15 am
Preschool Story Time Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This session features three thematically-related stories and a tie-in craft or activity. This session runs for about 45 minutes. Story Time is free and open to all.
10:30 am Story Time
Story Time
Aug 30 @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am
Hartland Public Library, (802) 436-2473 or www.HartlandLibraryVT.org.
1:00 pm Cancer Support Meeting @ Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
Cancer Support Meeting @ Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
Aug 30 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A cancer support group is forming at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor. Inpatients, outpatients, family members and caregivers are all invited. The group runs from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., and will[...]
1:00 pm Fallout: Cold War Conflict and C...
Fallout: Cold War Conflict and C...
Aug 30 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Consider how the Cold War influenced environmental awareness. One hour tour visits 1960s-era fallout shelter (Steep steps). $8.00 Reservations recommended Every Tuesday Weekly & Every Friday Weekly from 05/31/2016 to 10/28/2016 1:00 PM to 2:00[...]
1:00 pm Italian Conversation Group @ Hartland Library
Italian Conversation Group @ Hartland Library
Aug 30 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Italian Conversation Group – every Tuesday, 1pm – 2pm 802-436-2473 www.HartlandLibraryVT.org Tues: 10-6, Wed: 12-8, Thurs: 12-8, Fri: 10-6 & Sat: 9-2
3:00 pm Bone Builders Classes
Bone Builders Classes
Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bone Builders Class: Tuesdays and Thursdays, now at 3-4 p.m. Adults of all ages are welcome to this free exercise program, developed at Tufts University. Call 457-3277 Please visit www.thompsonseniorcenter.org for details on all Thompson[...]





Announcements



© 2016 The Vermont Standard, All rights reserved | Group6 Interactive