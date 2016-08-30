Wings of Hope Butterfly Release, Sept. 10

Lebanon, NH – On Saturday, September 10, hundreds of majestic Monarch butterflies will take flight simultaneously during the Wings of Hope butterfly release event to be held in Colburn Park in Lebanon from 1-3 p.m. The annual fundraiser, now in its seventh year, is presented by Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH) and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit organization. Purchase of a butterfly for release is $20 and proceeds help support hospice care programs, patients and their families.

Taking part in the butterfly release ceremony is a unique way to remember those who have passed. “Butterflies symbolize the cycle of life – birth, transition, healing and renewal,” says Jeanne McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer for VNH. “This is a fun, visually stunning ceremony and it raises money for a great cause – to support VNH Hospice programs.”

In addition to the butterfly release ceremony, the day will also feature inspirational reflections from VNH employees and performances from the First Congregational Church of Lebanon Choir & Friends, vocalist Lily Sylvestre and a Scottish Highland Bagpipe performance by Matt Phelps. To purchase a butterfly, visit vnhcare.org/wingsofhope or call (888)300-8853.