2016 Fall Photo Contest

Send the Vermont Standard photos of your favorite fall scenes from this year. Please identify where the photo was taken, your name and the town where you’re from.

The Standard will pick the weekly winners. Those winners will receive a free subscription to the Vermont Standard. At the end of the contest a grand prize winner will be awarded based on a votes by visitors to theVermontStandard.com (poll opens November 1, and will close on November 7).

The grand prize winning photo will be announced in the November 10 edition of the Standard and that winner will receive dinner for two at Richardson’s Tavern and an overnight stay at the Woodstock Inn.

Send your high-resolution photos to editor@thevermontstandard.com.

Submit up to two photos, only one will be judged per week.

You can only win once. Weekly deadline is the Friday prior to publication.

Week 1 – Deadline, Friday Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 publication

Week 2 – Deadline, Friday, Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 publication

Week 3 – Deadline, Friday, Oct. 14 – Oct. 20 publication

Week 4 – Deadline, Friday, Oct. 21 – Oct. 27 publication

Week 5 – Deadline, Friday, Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 publication