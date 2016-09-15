‘An Inspiration’ Hartland Residents Remember Tessier

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

HARTLAND— Known as a “lovely woman with a lot of grace,” Connie Tessier was also a humanitarian and devotee of volunteering in the Hartland community, according to family members and local residents.

Tessier died Sept. 4 at her home surrounded by family.

“Connie was easy going and always trying to help other people,” said stepbrother Erroll Rice. “She was a very religious person and involved in many churches, especially the First Universalist Society of Hartland.

Tessier was a dedicated member of that church and made a difference in the lives of thousands of people in the Hartland community over the years, according to Paul Sawyer, minister.

“Connie was more than a leader in our congregation and community,” said Sawyer. “She was an inspiration. She grew up in our church, and then as an adult, for more than seventy years. She was always there in whatever we were doing, giving her heart, hands, and soul to bring hope, healing, and love to the world.”

Born April 18, 1925 in South Woodstock, Tessier was the daughter of Fred and Alice (Davis) Crowell. She graduated from Charlestown High School in 1943. She was predeceased in 1954 by her first husband, Eliot Bernard. Four years later, she married Warren Tessier until his death in 1982.

“She volunteered for just about everything,” said Rice. “She worked with people in the Congregational Church here in the village, helped with our Green Up days, and gave away clothes to those who needed it.”

At Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Tessier became involved in its Volunteers in Action from 1998-2013, according to VIA Program Assistant Scottie Shattuck.

“She was very devoted to her many volunteer jobs, was a hard worker, and could be counted on by VIA and everyone else who knew her,” said Shattuck. “She was an active community member who believed in giving back. Connie was very well liked and gave everyone her attention.”

Tessier, for example, was involved in activities in the hospital’s nursing home from 1997-2013, became a greeter at the hospitality desk and gift shop from 2001-2013, served as a member of the advisory council from 2001-2013, worked as a filer in the hospital’s lab, and operated the switchboard, according to VIA Program Director Martha Zoerheide.

“Connie made a difference in the lives of thousands of people in our community over the years, and she will continue to do so through the love and inspiration she leaves behind,” said Sawyer.

Tessier was also a committed volunteer for the Hartland Historical Society, Hartland Four Corners Library, and the Hartland Food Shelf. She helped with the Hartland Four Corners Christmas Tree Lighting for many years, and initiated and organized the community Thanksgiving Dinner and the Hartland Christmas Project that provides gifts, coats and blankets to Hartland families in need. She was also a longtime member of the Hartland Riding Club.

“Connie was bigger than herself,” said Hartland Riding Club’s Dan Boyer. “She touched almost everyone in and around Hartland. “I remember her like everyone else – that she had her own opinion and wasn’t afraid of letting people know but we all liked her for that. She meant the world to me.”

Tessier was employed by Sugar Bush Cheese and served as a caregiver and worked in the Hartland Elementary School kitchen.

“She was tireless in working to support those in need,” said Sawyer. “She was dedicated to making our church a welcoming place and was often the first person people met upon visiting. She didn’t care who you were or where you came from, what you had or didn’t have, who you loved, or what you believed. She just wanted you to feel at home and to invite you to join in.”

Some of Tessier’s hobbies included bird watching, crossword puzzles, and reading. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

“Connie will be missed by many people and her community at large,” said Shattuck. “She will always be remembered as a lovely woman with a lot of grace.”

Survivors include one stepbrother, two daughters, one son, two grandchildren, one step grandson, one step granddaughter, and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, three brothers and two sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartland Universalist Unitarian Church at PO Box 75, Hartland Four Corners, VT, 05049.

Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www. knightfuneralhomes.com.



This article first appeared in the September 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.