14th Annual Pug Social is going to be on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 10am (Rain or Shine!) at the Shelburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, VT. There will be Costumes, Contests and the Pug Café, Parade of Pugs, talents, silent auctions and more. Go to greenmtnpugrescue.com for more information.