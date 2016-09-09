Art & Chalk In Woodstock Saturday, Sunday

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Woodstock Art Festival on The Green. The event invites visitors to stroll along the path of the village green and browse the displays of the artwork over the weekend of September 10 and 11.

Also in the Village will be the Change the World kids and their 13th annual weekend of events on behalf of the three-wattled bellbird, creatures of the rain forest, songbirds of New England, and our future.

A sidewalk chalk-drawing extravaganza in Woodstock village on Friday 5-dusk & Sat. 9-noon; a Youth art display on the Woodstock Green on Saturday, 10-5 & Sun. 10-2. and PARA LA TIERRA – a benefit dinner and silent auction on Sunday, 9/11, at the Woodstock Inn & Country Club. Executive Chef is Food Dude Jason Merrill of the Worthy Group. Reception at 6:00, followed by dinner and more. For info: changetheworldkids@gmail.com, 457-2622, or changetheworldkids.org.