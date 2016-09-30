B&B Owners: Airbnb Tax Is ‘Great News’

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Nearly $1 million in tax revenues is slated to be brought into the state as a result of a new tax law intended for owners who rent out their properties more than 15 days a year through Airbnb, according to state officials.

“We are very pleased to announce this agreement with Airbnb,” said Vermont Department of Taxers Commissioner Mary Peterson. “Since the launch of sites similar to Airbnb, we have been working to fit our existing rules and regulations onto new structures of business. It’s not always easy, especially when a host finds out through an audit years later that they were responsible for collecting and remitting the rooms tax. This agreement allows for voluntary compliance which is good for Vermont and all taxpayers.”

The money will be collected by Airbnb and, according to the state and local residents, pulled on a voluntary basis and remitted on behalf of its hosts who will not be responsible for back taxes they have failed to collect providing that host voluntarily collects and remits meals and rooms tax in the future.

“This is great news,” said Woodstock’s Village Inn co-owner Evelyn Brey who has always paid the expected taxes as a result of the Inn’s connection to Airbnb. “I’m glad for the state that it will receive revenue. It’s smart that everyone pays into the pool. There’s a ton of revenue lost from an underground economy or illegal operation that’s been going on for a long time.”

Compliance with state law has recently been accompanied by the tightening of the local rental belt among those affiliated with such online booking services as Airbnb.

Three years ago, for example, in response to local complaints that zoning ordinances were not being imposed, Woodstock’s zoning administrator, Michael Brands, began to generate stronger enforcement plans by sending a letter to local realtors and looking at online rental sites to find out what other towns were doing as far as rent regulations. Correspondence was also in effect between the town and homeowners who rent.

Then and now, Woodstock village and town requires a conditional use approval for rentals fewer than 30 days. Short-term rentals in the village are allowed no more than six times a year while short-term rentals in the town are allowed no more than ten times a year. No permits are needed during fall foliage season, Sept. 15 to Oct. 21.

Today, Brands said that those letters, indicating that permits are required, continue to be sent to those residents who are renting their homes. The residents are researched on the internet about once a month. If zoning officials find that the owners have not applied for the necessary permits, they send them a letter with information about the conditional use permit and being in compliance with the Vermont Division of Fire Safety.

The permits allow the town to notify neighbors that a property is being used as a short-term rental and with a process of following up if the permit is violated, he explained.

“We make them aware of that requirement,” said Brands. “If we keep sending them letters and they refuse to comply, then we might bring in the town attorney. But most respond positively and cooperatively.”

Local resident and nine-room Woodstocker Inn owner David Livesley, who was once concerned about the lack of compliance relative to rental taxes in town, has noticed a significant change in Woodstock policy over the last three years.

“We were losing business back in 2013 because of the numerous vacation homes being listed and the regulations not being enforced”, said Livesley. “Now we’ve seen quite a difference. In fact, in light of the new state tax regulations, I think Woodstock is even ahead of the game. The town has obviously taken our past concerns seriously.”

Livesley noted that his inn — that is not under the auspices of Airbnb — no longer loses revenue due to its mission of transparency.

“People used to think we were very expensive,” he said. “But they soon realized what they got for the fees we charge.”

Livesley related that he is “very happy about the new tax law” and that “Airbnb needs to be regulated like any other industry.”

Connected with Airbnb, co-owner Dan Audette of the Woodbridge Inn stated that the new tax “levels the playing field.”

“It’s not fair not to pay the tax,” said Audette. “It should be paid. In fact, before you do, the state sends a 1099 form to fill out so I don’t know how some get away with not paying it.”

To register with the Department of Taxes, interested individuals should contact the Business Tax Section at 828-2551.