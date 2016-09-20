Celebrating VT’s Woodworking Heritage with Farm, Forest, Furniture & Fine Woodcraft

WOODSTOCK, VT- Calling all families, lovers of the forests, and woodworking fans! You’re invited to the annual Vermont Forest Festival, which will held on Saturday & Sunday, September 24-25, 2016 in quintessential Woodstock, Vermont. The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and the Billings Farm & Museum will once again come together as partners to host a farm, forest and fine woodworking event that celebrates Vermont’s working lands and woodcraft! Working farms and forests give Vermont its beautiful rural character and unique sense of place while serving as an important part of the economy for many communities throughout the state.

This family-friendly event will be full of activities and experiences that will delight all ages and interests. Visitors can learn how important farms and forests are to Vermont and enjoy the many products that come from each component of Vermont’s working landscape. Vendors, demonstrations, and activities at both locations will offer visitors a unique opportunity to see a slice of Vermont’s farm and forest lifestyle. Unique wood products that represent the best of Vermont, such as wood carvings, cutting boards, turned bowls, home accessories, jewelry, puzzles, handcrafted boxes, toys and games, wooden birds, unique chairs, bedroom and dining furniture and more, will be for sale at Billings Farm.

View the History of Vermont Woodworking exhibit. Watch various forms of live lathe-turning techniques and woodcarving out on the farm grounds. Come see and feel the quality of the products you will hand down to generations to come. Enjoy live music and local food while taking in the scenic backdrop of Mount Tom.

In the farm barns, see farm work first-hand, including care of the Jersey cows, draft horses and sheep. Get comfortable with the farm’s livestock through interactive activities, programs, and events and explore the restored and furnished, historic 1890 Farm House and the extensive farm life exhibits. Bring home 100% raw milk cheddar cheese made from Billings Farm’s purebred registered Jersey herd!

Right across the road, at the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, take part in the great outdoor activities that they will be offering that weekend. Free activities include as horse-drawn wagon rides, horse logging, wooden birdhouse making, junior forester programs, children’s woodcrafting activities, sawmill demonstrations, forest walks, Ranger-guided programs of the Mansion, gardens, and forest and so much more. There is also an opportunity to part in a spoon carving workshop where you will make your own wooden spoon to take home (fee charged). Take a walk in the woods with our new Windsor county forester or listen to a talk on understanding the landscape and how our woods change in Vermont. Explore all that the forest has to offer in the oldest scientifically-managed forest in the U.S. during their centennial celebration!

Memorable family experiences await you, with great gifts and home decor, live woodworking demonstrations and stunning Vermont foliage, all in one great weekend this fall. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Programs and activities at the National Park are free. The general admission fee to Billings Farm & Museum includes the Wood Festival. Free parking is available at Billings Farm, located at Rte. 12 & Old River Road. Visit www.vermontwoodfestival.org for a complete listing of wood artisan vendors and other event information, or call 802-457-3368, ext. 222. This event is supported by New England Home Magazine, the Vermont Arts Council, and the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund.