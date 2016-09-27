Charles Colby Obituary, 91

SARASOTA, Florida — Charles Colby, 91, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Woodstock, passed away on Sept. 22.

Charles was actively involved with the Red Cross, having donated blood numerous times in his lifetime.

Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Stillwell Colby; three children, Jane, Linda and Alan; grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son Jim.

Donations may be made in Charles Memory to Friendship Baptist Church, 5700 Palmer Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34232.

This obituary will also appear in the September 29, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.