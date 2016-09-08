Connie Tessier Obituary, 91

HARTLAND — Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Hartland Universalist Unitarian Church in Hartland Four Corners for Connie Tessier, 91, a longtime resident of Hartland, who passed away Sept. 4 at her home surrounded by family. Rev. Paul Sawyer, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hartland Village Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow.She was born April 18, 1925 in South Woodstock, daughter of Fred and Alice (Davis) Crowell.She received her schooling in Charlestown, New Hampshire and graduated from Charlestown High School in 1943.Connie was a dedicated worker. She worked for Sugar Bush Cheese, was a caregiver and worked in the kitchen at the Hartland Elementary School. She was also a committed volunteer for the Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, the Hartland Historical Society, Hartland Green Up Day, the Hartland Four Corners Library, and the Hartland Food Shelf and helped with the Hartland Four Corners Christmas Tree Lighting for many years. Connie helped start and organized the community Thanksgiving Dinner and the Hartland Christmas Project, which provides gifts, coats and blankets to Hartland families in need.She was a longtime member of the Hartland Riding Club and a longtime active member of the Hartland Universalist Unitarian Church. She loved watching birds, completing crossword puzzles and reading a good book. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and enjoying watching and listening to their games.Survivors include two daughters, Lynne Bernard of Venice, Florida and June Larsen and her husband, Bob of Peyton, Colorado; one son, Mark Tessier and his wife, Eileen of Wallingford; two grandchildren, Nicholas Tessier and Vanessa Larsen; one step-grandson, Jacob Holmes and his wife Brittney; one step-granddaughter, Lora Powers; and four great-grandchildren, Craig, Erik, Grayson and Rand; one brother, Erroll Rice of Hartland; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her first husband, Elliot Bernard in 1954. She married Warren Tessier in 1958 and he passed away in 1982. She was also predeceased by one son, Gary Bernard in 2012 and by three brothers and two sisters.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartland Universalist Unitarian Church at PO Box 75, Hartland Four Corners, 05049.Condolences may be expressed to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

This obituary will also appear in the September 9, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

