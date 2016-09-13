Cynthia Girard Obituary, 41

RUTLAND TOWN — There will be no public services for Cynthia T. Girard, 41, who died Aug. 27 at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1975 in Kettering, Ohio, daughter of James and Marlene (Bigelow) Girard Sr.

Cynthia loved to play bingo and go to Maine and enjoyed spending time with her Uncle Robbie and his wife Amy. She loved watching her brother play baseball when they were younger.

She absolutely loved her dog “Buffy.” She also had a chance to see many loving children grow up around her because of her mother’s at home daycare. Cynthia was a true inspiration and touched many people’s lives in a positive way.

Survivors include her mother Marlene of Rutland Town; one sister Michelle Bradley of Ghent, New York; one brother Jamie Girard and his fiancée Michelle Watterlund of Quechee; stepbrother Matthew Radley; stepsister Megan Radley; her maternal grandmother Gabrielle Miller of Rutland; nieces and nephews; Jake Girard, Lily Girard, Brayden Girard, Alicia Miller, Mary Miller, Katie Miller and Jack Miller. In addition, two of her close friends Tina Benware and Helen Tyler.

She was predeceased by her father James A. Girard Sr. on May 29, 2015.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, PO Box 6292, Rutland, 05702.

Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.

