David Burton Obituary, 73

BRIDGEWATER CORNERS — No services will be held for David R. Burton, 73, who died Sept. 16 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

David was born on July 5, 1943 in Springfield, son of Alan and Alice (McFarlane) Burton.

He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow in 1961.

He spent most of his life as a long distance truck driver and as a driver for construction companies.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonita (Fenton) Burton; one son Scott D. Burton; two stepchildren Bonnie Stowell and Charles Drinwater; four grandchildren; Camden, Skylar, Brendin, and Searra; and his niece Cindy Gerard.

