Dick McCormack and Wife, Cindy Metcalf, Make Quite the Political Team

By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Before he met Cindy Metcalf, Dick McCormack’s campaign strategy was to start early and be relentless. He relied on his charm and shoe leather.

“I really was just out there winging it,” said the folksinger from Bethel. “I used to have people who wanted to volunteer to help — I didn’t know what to do with them.

“Now I got Cindy,” McCormack said. “And I got a campaign plan. We raise money, we organize.”

The senator married Metcalf in 2004. She was the chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Doug Racine from 1996 to 2002. She also chaired the Vermont Democratic Party in the early 2000s.

Metcalf manages her husband’s Facebook page. She makes sure he hits events and pasta dinners. She schedules, points out who he needs to talk to, what alliances he needs to build and how he should raise money.

“To a certain extent there are times I just go to her and say, ‘OK what am I doing today?’” McCormack said.

McCormack likes ideas and people. She likes organizing.

“We’re a political team,” Metcalf said, adding, “Some people like to paint, others like to write poetry. We like campaigning.”

Metcalf’s run at least 10 campaigns.

“Formidable” is how McCormack once described her. * Metcalf became interested in politics when Sen. Mark MacDonald knocked on her door.

MacDonald was trying to move from his position in the House to the Senate in 1994 for Orange County.

“You need someone like a Cindy Metcalf,” the locals told him, Metcalf recalled.

“I was intrigued,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf’s interest in community sprouted her activism.

“My kids were in school, I was very concerned about school budgets failing. I knew that to change anything I needed to be part of the process,” she said.

Metcalf lost her first race in 1994. She learned from her mistakes and won the second for MacDonald in 1996.

“It was difficult, we were running against a very popular incumbent,” she said.

Metcalf then worked on Racine’s campaign for lieutenant governor after the two met at a forum regarding property tax reform. Racine asked Metcalf to be his chief of staff after he was elected.

“I got to know her well enough and her abilities so I offered her the job at my office,” Racine said. “She’s big on email lists. She gives volunteers something to do. She maintains relationships with the people behind the scenes.”

Metcalf was vice chair of the Vermont Democratic Party in the late 1990s until she became chair.

McCormack remembers her then. She didn’t give inspirational speeches, he said.

“You need to build your (email) lists,” she told the Democrat candidates, going up on her tiptoes with a clipboard in hand. “This is important!” McCormack remembers her saying. “Politically we just kept crossing paths,” McCormack said.

Their political beliefs are similar.

“I’m a little more progressive with a lower-case ‘P,’” McCormack said.

Metcalf first ran McCormack’s 2006 campaign, the year he decided to re-enter politics after a four-year absence. Peter Welch announced he wasn’t running for Windsor County Senate that year.

McCormack won his seat back, coming in behind John Campbell in the number of votes.

“I come to think as first place as mine by right,” McCormack said.

McCormack is often the leader in votes for the three Windsor County Senate seats.

“We worked on a very aggressive campaign when Dick came back,” Metcalf said. * The political team is working on an aggressive campaign again.

McCormack spent all of his campaign money on the primary this month—his first primary in more than a decade.

“We took that primary very seriously,” Metcalf said. This is the first time in his career McCormack is making phone calls for money. He’s skipped his usual summer hiking trips.

“I’m spending my time on the phone asking people for money. I’m a pest, I’m an annoyance,” he said.

He’s anticipating well-funded opposition. Frustration with national politics has created an atmosphere where people are taking money they would have spent on presidential races and putting it toward local races, he said.

“Citizens United changes everything,” he said. “A prudent politician has to think of every possibility.”

But McCormack has seemed to have no problem being re-elected in the past.

His wife has built a campaign strategy that plays to his strengths — much like she did for MacDonald in her early campaign days.

Metcalf has a knack now for turning passion into results.

“Always people have said she should run for office and she seems to have no interest in it,” McCormack said.

Metcalf gets energized by being an integral part of the behind the scenes team. “I want to know that I did what I could to make sure that the people who are making those decisions (on my behalf) are the people I want there,” she said.



This article first appeared in the September 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.