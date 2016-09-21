Elaine Tracy Obituary, 87

WILDER – Services were held Sept. 21 at the Sharon Congregational Church in Sharon for Elaine Dorothy (Piper) Tracy, 87, who passed away peacefully on Sept. 16 at Valley Terrace surrounded by family. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.The fifth of eight children, Elaine was born to Walter Fred and Dorothy Grace (Leavitt) Piper on Aug. 28, 1929, at the family farm on Broad Brook Road in South Royalton,She attended a nearby one-room school through grade 8, then South Royalton High School where she and her sister Babe were standout basketball players. Elaine then attended Lyndon Teacher’s College. During a trip home, she met the love of her life, Richard Harrington Tracy, of Woodstock, at a dance. They married in February of 1949 at age 19.Following the receipt of her teaching credentials, Elaine began her career as the teacher at the Tarbellville one-room schoolhouse in Mount Holly. Meanwhile the couple made their home in Wallingford. When they were expecting their first child, they relocated to Woodstock to be closer to family, living for a time on Ford Street, and then Slayton Terrace, prior to building their own home on Cox District Road in West Woodstock. Along the way she taught at the South Pomfret one-room school and Bridgewater Elementary School, before settling in at Woodstock Elementary where she taught sixth grade language arts.For many years Elaine was active in Order of the Eastern Star, Lion’s Club Ladies’ auxiliary, and various other service organizations. Elaine enjoyed candlepin bowling, golf, and especially visiting her sisters and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was an active member of Woodstock Congregational Church and later the Sharon Congregational Church.Elaine and Dick owned and operated the Woodstock Town Hall Theatre for many years before selling the business to Pentangle prior to their retirement. Elaine retired in 1982 following a 30-year career in education highlighted by a Vermont Teacher of the Year recognition.Elaine and Dick enjoyed a long, healthy retirement that featured a lot of traveling in their fifth wheel and (and later an RV). They had a small winter residence in Ajo, Arizona for almost 20 years. When at home in Vermont Elaine volunteered at the Sharon Food Shelf and served in many capacities at the Sharon church. The couple was always very devoted to their children and grandchildren.Elaine will be fondly remembered by the several hundreds of students and families whose lives she touched and for her tireless community service. Her demeanor was always calm, steady, supportive and understanding.Elaine is survived by one sister, Hilda Burnham; three sons, Dick, Jr. of Sharon, Carl and wife, Kathy of White River Jct., and Mike and wife, Chris of Sharon; seven grandchildren: Meredith, Moira, Shauna, Meghan, Morgan, Shannon, and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Dick, who died March 9, 2009; six siblings: Regis Piper (died in infancy), Dean Piper, Virginia Roberts, Norman Piper, Malcolm Piper, and Beverly Prior; and by one daughter-in-law, Alison Tracy.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sharon Congregational Church, United Church of Christ , PO Box 42, Sharon, 05065.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

