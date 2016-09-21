Eleanor Tatro Obituary, 81

BARNARD — Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Silver Lake Cemetery in Barnard for Eleanor W. Tatro, 81, who died Sept. 20 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. There are no calling hours.

She was born in Randolph on Feb. 1, 1935, daughter of Lee V. and Gertrude (Dartt) Ward.

Eleanor was married to Peter Rotta Jr. After his death she was married to Kenneth P. Tatro.

She loved gardening, doing puzzles and genealogy, animals and being with her grandchildren. She was the recipient of the Governor’s Citizenship Award from Governor James Douglas, and was very active in Barnard community affairs. She was a member of the Silver Lake Progressive Club, Silver Lake Grange, and a 30-year member of Barnard Historical Society where she served as treasurer.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Tatro of Barnard; two sons, Craig S. Rotta and wife, Patricia of Brookfield, and Randy L. Rotta and wife, Rita of Randolph; two daughters, Kim T. White and husband, Dale of Wolcott, Connecticut and Kelly T. Vigue and husband Christopher of Hartford; one brother, Ralph Ward and wife Jeanne of Barnard; two sisters, Leona Webster and Vivian W. Webster, both of Barnard; two granddaughters Kennedy and Dalyce White; and her dog, Tyson.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Sonny and Victor Ward.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Barnard Volunteer Fire Department and Fast Squad, 6220 VT Route 12, Barnard, 05031.

Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.

Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

This obituary will also appear in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.