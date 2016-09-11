En Plein Air Painting Festival Returns at VINS

The Vermont Institute of Natural Science will host its second annual en Plein Air Painting Festival beginning Sept. 17-23 at the VINS Nature Center in Quechee.

Join artists from all over the country as they capture the remarkable beauty of the Ottauquechee and Connecticut River watersheds. Celebrate the surrounding forests and vibrant communities, as well as the message of conservation and avian wildlife. En Plein Air is defined as “in the open air,” describing the act of painting outdoors with the use of natural lighting. This celebration allows for artists to share and create more inspirational art for themselves and those around them. The Festival is hosted in collaboration with ArtisTree in South Pomfret, Sculpturefest in Woodstock, and Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock.

Festivities include the en Plein Air Painting Competition, art sale, exhibits, informative workshops and demonstrations, and inspiring talks featuring artists such as Julia Purinton and Kathrine Lovell.

Artists’ paintings are judged and awarded based on different categories. The awarded artists are able to combine their passion for introspective creation with the exciting challenge of competing for a grand prize. The following categories will be included in this year’s competition: Best of Show Award, judged by an honored guest of an Upper Valley Arts organization; Aquatic Ecosystem Painting, display of the natural beauty of riparian environments; Nocturnal Painting, this theme will be ethereal, moonlit, starry nights (September’s Full Moon will be on the 17th); Avian Art, best illustration of an artist’s personal representation of the Vermont Institute of Natural Science’s avian inhabitant; People’s Choice, visitors of the Vermont Institute of Natural Science nominate their favorite from among the exhibited works; and Youth, 17 years of age and younger.

Please note that the Vermont Institute of Natural Science acquires the winning Best of Show entry piece.

Artists are permitted five full days to paint. Registration is currently opened. The adult registration fee is $40, and the youth (17 and younger) registration fee is free — however, entrants must complete and mail in a registration form. For more information and to register for the competition, visit pleinairvinsvt.org.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Wild Apple and Mascoma Savings Bank. Additionally, VINS offers a special thank you to Steve Roberts, a Founding Funder of the Escalante Canyons Art Festival.

Regular admission to the VINS Nature Center is $14.50 for adults; $13.50 for seniors, 62 and over; $12.50 for youth, ages 4 to 17; and free for members and for children, 3 and under. For more information about VINS and the variety of exhibits, programs, and environmental education opportunities offered, please visit vinsweb.org. Stay connected with VINS through our nature blog at vtnature.blogspot.com, and our Facebook page.