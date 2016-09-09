Esther Maynes Obituary, 96

In accordance with her wishes, a private memorial will be held at the convenience of her family for Esther F. Maynes, 96, who died Sept. 1, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
She was born in Haverhill, New Hampshire on Aug. 17, 1920, daughter of Charles J. and Beatrice (French) Fisk.
She graduated from Spaulding High Scholl in Barre in 1938 and the Concord Business School.
On Nov. 25, 1942 she married Donald Maynes of Woodstock where they made their home for 54 years. He predeceased her on Feb. 22, 2005.
She is survived by two sons, Peter C. Maynes of Pocono Summit, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Maynes of Huntington; five grandchildren; and a sister Irene Cook of Cuttingsville.
She was predeceased by her daughter Joan Maynes on Sept. 3, 1978.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses and Hospice of VT And NH, P.O. Box 881 Brattleboro, 05302.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
This obituary will also appear in the September 9, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.
One Comment
Jennifer Perkins
I am so sad to hear of Ester’s passing. She was such a beautiful soul. I have many many great memories of going up to her house as a child to visit her with my Mom, Lyn Emery, and my brother and sister. We would play in her yard for hours as my Mom and Ester, known to us a “Nana Maynes” would chat and visit. I have a great picture of my Mother and I that was taken by her in her kitchen and looking at it always brings me back to those great visits with Ester. A few years ago, I had moved back to Vermont after being away for 5 years and I took a drive up to her house not knowing if she was still living in it. Much to my surprise she was still there. We had a lovely visit as my daughter played in her living room. It was so lovely to reminiscence about all of my childhood visits, my Mom, and about what both of us had been up to all of these years since I had seen her last. She was always very near and dear to me for so many reason but mostly because of the beautiful relationship she had with my Mother and knowing how important Ester and her family was to her. I always felt like she was part of my family and I cherished all the stories she’d share with me about my Mom. She will forever have a space near and dear to my heart. As sad as it is that her time on this earth has come to an end, I find great peace and comfort in knowing that she is not alone in Heaven. Although I met her sons back before I could remember them, my heart goes out to them during this difficult time.