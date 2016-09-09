Esther Maynes Obituary, 96

In accordance with her wishes, a private memorial will be held at the convenience of her family for Esther F. Maynes, 96, who died Sept. 1, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born in Haverhill, New Hampshire on Aug. 17, 1920, daughter of Charles J. and Beatrice (French) Fisk.

She graduated from Spaulding High Scholl in Barre in 1938 and the Concord Business School.

On Nov. 25, 1942 she married Donald Maynes of Woodstock where they made their home for 54 years. He predeceased her on Feb. 22, 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Peter C. Maynes of Pocono Summit, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Maynes of Huntington; five grandchildren; and a sister Irene Cook of Cuttingsville.

She was predeceased by her daughter Joan Maynes on Sept. 3, 1978.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses and Hospice of VT And NH, P.O. Box 881 Brattleboro, 05302.

