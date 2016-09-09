Friday, 9 September, 2016
Announcements
Esther Maynes Obituary, 96

One Comment

  1. Jennifer Perkins

    I am so sad to hear of Ester’s passing. She was such a beautiful soul. I have many many great memories of going up to her house as a child to visit her with my Mom, Lyn Emery, and my brother and sister. We would play in her yard for hours as my Mom and Ester, known to us a “Nana Maynes” would chat and visit. I have a great picture of my Mother and I that was taken by her in her kitchen and looking at it always brings me back to those great visits with Ester. A few years ago, I had moved back to Vermont after being away for 5 years and I took a drive up to her house not knowing if she was still living in it. Much to my surprise she was still there. We had a lovely visit as my daughter played in her living room. It was so lovely to reminiscence about all of my childhood visits, my Mom, and about what both of us had been up to all of these years since I had seen her last. She was always very near and dear to me for so many reason but mostly because of the beautiful relationship she had with my Mother and knowing how important Ester and her family was to her. I always felt like she was part of my family and I cherished all the stories she’d share with me about my Mom. She will forever have a space near and dear to my heart. As sad as it is that her time on this earth has come to an end, I find great peace and comfort in knowing that she is not alone in Heaven. Although I met her sons back before I could remember them, my heart goes out to them during this difficult time.

