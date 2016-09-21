Frances Barnum Obituary, 78

CANAAN, New Hampshire – Services were held last week in the Canaan Street Cemetery for Frances M. Barnum, 78, who passed away Sept. 14, surrounded by her family.She was born in Bath, Maine daughter of the late Robert and Cordelia (Wallace) Maines on May 25, 1938.She attended schools in Maine and at the age of 18 she moved to New Hampshire.She met and later married Charles C. Barnum on Dec. 17, 1957. They settled in Canaan where they began their family and later moved to Orange. Frances was a dedicated employee of Split Ball Bearing, retiring after 43 years of service. She very much enjoyed being a wife, mother, and grandmother taking great care of her family. She created wonderful memories as a young family with Charles at their cottage on Tewksbury pond, and later in life with their family at camp in Pittsburg, New Hampshire.Frances is survived by her son Richard and his wife Lee and their daughters Jessica and Emily of Taftsville; daughter Linda Bartlett and her children Jamie and Jeremy and great-granddaughter Addison; four siblings, Roger May of Orford, New Hampshire, Ann Marie Decato of Canaan, New Hampshire, Eleanor Farrington of Fryburg, Maine and Barbara Maines of Canaan, New Hampshire; and five grandchildren. Missy Benson, Lisa Ewing, and Vanessa Beach.She was predeceased by her husband Charles C. Barnum; and daughter Kathleen Hutchinson.An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Frances family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

This obituary will also appear in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

