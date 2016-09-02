History: Up, Up, and Away in the Upper Valley

By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

No matter how much flying we do, or how safe we are doing it, there’s something innately exciting about hurtling unnaturally through the air in a man-made contraption that depends on flawlessly coordinated parts, acceptable weather, an excellent pilot and a modicum of good luck to first get you airborne then get your feet safely back on terra firma.

Aviation is still a young mode of transportation. Railroads, for example, originated in 1829, and the maritime industry preceded Noah’s Ark. When the Wright Brothers flew their infamous 200-foot hop at Kitty Hawk it was already the twentieth century. And aviation in the Upper Valley has had the expected adolescent ups and downs, twinges of excitement, heroes and failures that new modes of transportation have always had.

For heroes one has to look no farther than Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh, AKA “the lone eagle,” who successfully flew across the Atlantic from the U.S. to Paris for the first time in history in May, 1927 in his single-seat plane, The Spirit of St. Louis. Lindbergh did for the popularity of aviation what President Dwight D. Eisenhower later did for the popularity of golf. When Lindbergh, on a tour sponsored by the Guggenheim Foundation, landed at Hartness Airport in North Springfield a few weeks after his record-setting flight, a crowd of 30,000 adoring spectators were there to greet him. James Hartness, local inventor, entrepreneur and aviation enthusiast, and former governor of Vermont, who founded the airfield, was there to greet him.

Charles E. Crane wrote in the Vermont People’s National Bank publication, With Interest (August, 1927), Lindbergh “is now blazing the trail that will lead to an everincreasing use of aircraft as a means of transportation.”

Why did Lindy stop in Springfield? The Bryant Chucking Grinder Company’s grinding machines were the only tools up to making cylinders for the Spirit’s engine. At that time the Black River Valley was already known as “Precision Valley” for local companies that made close-tolerance machine products and tools.

When he left, Lindbergh did an extended fly-by over President Calvin Coolidge’s compound in Plymouth — when Congress refused to finance the return of the Spirit from Paris, President Coolidge ordered a U.S. battleship to fetch Lindbergh and his machine, daring Congress to leave the ship stranded in France with no fuel or supplies. The legislators backed down, and Coolidge’s hometown got an aviator’s salute.

Amelia Earhart was another famous aviator to visit the Upper Valley when she landed at Twin State Airport in White River Junction in October 1933 and in 1937, according to the May 1992 newsletter of the Hartford Historical Society, which includes two photos from Earhart’s visits. 1937 was the same year that Earhart and her navigator disappeared mysteriously somewhere in the Pacific Ocean during an attempt to fly around the globe.

The Twin State field was built in 1929 on land that had been the site of the Vermont State Fair. Designed to serve local industries, private aviation and passenger services, the airport was closed in 1950 and the land developed in recent years as a commercial buildings site, according to www.airfields-freeman.com. Richard Billings of Woodstock, son of Frederick H. Billings, served as one of the original trustees on the Twin State Airport board.

In an early flourish of airborne entrepreneurism an airline based at Twin State flew a daily route from Boston to Concord NH to White River and on to Montpelier. Later more stops were added, with an ultimate terminus at Montreal, Quebec, according to “Historical Highlights of the Town of Hartford, VT” by John W. St. Croix (1974).

The website describes Fair Haven Municipal Airport, which operated from the 1920s until 2005, then was re-opened in 2008 for use by the Vermont Air National Guard.

Miller Airport in Windsor, a small field operated as a hobby by “Chick” Miller of Miller Construction Co. on the company’s land, wasn’t recognized officially until 1957 It had been operated as a private enterprise since 1940. In 1982 Chick Miller and Dave Hall, who owned Gateway Motors in White River, were killed in a snowstorm crash. Without Chick Miller’s keen interest the runway became a storage area for the construction company’s equipment and trailers some time between 1984 and 1988, according to the website.

While these smaller airports have come and gone, Hartness has been “the little airport that could.”

Calling itself the first landing strip in Vermont, Hartness has served aircraft since 1916, just 13 years after the Wright’s famous flight. A pilot named Fred Harris became the first out-of-stater to land at Hartness in 1920, according to Crane’s “With Interest.” Harris’s sister was later killed when she was a passenger in a plane that hit high-tension wires and crashed. Crane says the tragedy had a significant negative effect on aviation enthusiasm in Brattleboro and inspired skepticism elsewhere.

“How soon the plane will be put to practical and general use in New England is mere speculation – not as yet a banking proposition – but that the day of flying, which Governor Hartness forecast ten years ago is gradually dawning, no one denies,” Crane wrote.

Hartness was probably the first Vermonter to hold a pilot’s license, wrote Gertrude E. Baker in her book, “History-Hartness State Airport” (1985), yet he never would personally own an airplane. He paid with his own funds for the 152 acres on which the airport sits, strategically where pilots could easily use the Connecticut and Black Rivers as navigation guides. His enthusiasm and charisma inspired dozens of volunteers and the town government to remove a road crossing the property, bury telephone lines, blast rocks and build a hangar. In deference to incoming pilots, Hartness had a phone mounted on a pole outside the hangar and stuck up one windsock.

The field was dedicated to the memory of soldiers and sailors who had fought in World War I.

In the early 20s, the only nonrecreational use for aircraft was the dusting of crops, a need perceived by both farmers and pilots.

And then Lindbergh came.

Hartness dubbed the occasion, “Lindbergh Day, an event that put his little airfield, and Springfield, on the map.

“You in Vermont are particularly well-suited to use aviation,” Lindbergh told the crowd. “Your country is rugged. You can’t drive over the top of the hills, you must drive around them.” He went on to say aviation was the practical solution.

James Hartness capitalized the Colonel’s visit to his airfield. In 1928 he founded a flight school for local people, now fascinated by flying. In 1930 he supported a Glider Club that enjoyed flights in motorless aircraft launched either by a powerful stationary winch, or towed into the air by planes.

The outbreak of World War II brought new government restrictions and fuel rationing. The airfield became headquarters for the local Civil Air Patrol just one week before the attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7 1941. Private planes were used for surveillance and to search for lost planes or materiel in the region.

It was 1953 before the next boom, when the three largest manufacturers in the area all bought corporate planes to ferry products, personnel and parts to make connections with commercial carriers at major airports. These planes were parked, serviced, fueled and repaired at Hartness. The City of Springfield, the state and the federal governments financed improvements to keep the facility state-of-the-art.

When accidents involve aircraft they make news and challenges for small airports.

In 1955 a dental surgeon named Vincent Carlucci drowned when his plane went down in the Connecticut River after leaving Hartness.

In 1959 the Fellows Gear Shaper company plane’s altimeter malfunctioned approaching Hartness. Two people died when the plane hit the top of a tree and disintegrated.

In 1960 another dental surgeon, Jerome Brown, and Robert Baker died after taking off when their plane suffered fuel failure and crashed.

The Vermont Helicopter Company started at Hartness to spray crops, do power line patrol and provide plant-to-plant air taxi service, and brightened things up, but lasted only 3 years. The company plane fad ended as their economic practicality became questionable.

In 1966 Howard Buker, pilotentrepreneur, took over management of the airport and brought in a DC-3 to offer daily freight and passenger service to and from Logan Airport. Boston and Maine Railroad was curtailing passenger service to the Upper Valley at the same time the manufacturers were giving up their own planes. Buker saw the opportunity and jumped on it.

The accidents continued. Seven men died in 1968 in the worst civilian air accident to date when a Waterbury Farrel company plane on its way to Hartness crashed into Terrible Mountain. Faced with limited visibility, the pilot had failed to use instruments and miscalculated his position.

Budget pressures and lack of revenue prompted many Vermont towns to cede ownership of their air fields to the state, relieving them from funding and giving the state more direct oversight regarding air strip safety and conditions.

In 1971 Walter Fawcett became manager at Hartness and created Precision Airlines to provide commuter service, combined with freight service for manufacturers, from Springfield and other up-country regional airports to major hubs. He grew Precision’s territory to White River, Rutland, Keene, Lebanon, Hanover – essentially the entire Upper Valley and beyond, with Hartness as headquarters. By 1978 Precision had 16 aircraft, 75 employees and moved 3,600 passengers per month. Precision trucks picked up shipments or companies delivered their packages to pickup points in their own trucks.

Cinderella’s glass slipper soon lost its snug fit. Midnight came to Hartness with the decline of industry, competition, rising cost of operations and economic fluctuations. According to users.vermontel. net, “This was the beginning of the end for small carriers”. Struggling, Precision affiliated with Eastern Express. By 1989 Eastern was taken over my Northwest Airlines and the Precision brand was gone forever.

Where is Hartness now? For the past four years Larry Perry, owner of Woodstock Home and Hardware, has been managing the airfield for the State of Vermont. He and another fellow, Shayne Wilcox, alternate 30 and 40-hour weeks doing daily checks of the “Airport and Airport Environment”, selling fuel, service and repairs, managing aircraft parking contracts, takeoffs and landings, and providing concierge services for incoming pilots who need accommodations and transportation during lay-overs.

Perry grew up in Rutland, and, working for a ski equipment company, did a lot of commercial flying. A pilot uncle flew him over a ski resort in a rented Cessna, and Perry realized flying seemed actually more fun than skiing. He became part owner of a plane, got his pilot’s license and became a Hartness Airport “groupie”, hanging out there as much as he could. And, of course, he flies as often as he can as well.

“The old manager just left, and they offered me a job running the place. I took it,” Perry said.

August 6 was “graduation day” for “Aviation Career Education Camp” operated at Hartness by Walter Striediech.

“We have twelve students,” Perry said, “ages 12 through 15.”

Forty percent of the students are girls, and more than half come back year each year. Jim Hagedorn, who has a vacation home in Reading, takes campers up in the Scotts/ MiracleGro corporate jet, his restored P-51 military plane and the company helicopter. Jonah Koch has given the kids experience in his glider. Bill Batesole takes them for rides in his Piper Super Cub. Each week they have a speaker on a flying topic.

“Several of these kids say they want to go on to careers in aviation,” Perry said.

In this way maybe Hartness is contributing to the future of aviation in the Upper Valley.

This article first appeared in the August 25, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.